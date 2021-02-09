Christensen seeks third term on Lincoln City Council

Lincoln audiologist Roy Christensen on Tuesday formally announced his plans to run for a third term on the Lincoln City Council.
Christensen, a Republican, said the pandemic has disrupted lives and businesses unevenly, and he wants voters to return him to the council to prepare the city for its post-pandemic future.
"My first priority is to continue leading the effort to reduce city property taxes and hold the line on city spending," Christensen said in a news release.
He believes Lincoln must prepare itself for life after the pandemic by prioritizing public safety, economic development and infrastructure investments all while not burdening taxpayers.
First elected in 2013, Christensen said he has continued to advocate for increased city resources for public safety, including pushing for the city to add six police officers in 2013 and five more last year.
Christensen said he supports continuing to help the police force grow as more people move here, and he also backs policies that encourage job creation and that address affordable housing needs.
City government should work with developers to fix building codes so needless rules, fees or approvals do not drive up costs for homebuyers or renters, he said.
Christensen also supports tapping the Missouri River to supply a second water source for Lincoln and finding ways to address flooding risks along Salt Creek, the release said.
Christensen owns Christensen Hearing Analytics and is a U.S. Army veteran. He and his wife, Ramiel, have seven children and 13 grandchildren.
Christensen joins fellow at-large City Council members Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington in the race for the three citywide council seats.
Christensen is the eighth candidate to declare for the election.
The other candidates are businessman Aurang Zeb, political newcomer Mary Hilton, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner Tom Beckius, former Lincoln City Attorney Bill Austin and activist Dominique Liu-Sang.
