Christensen seeks third term on Lincoln City Council

Lincoln audiologist Roy Christensen on Tuesday formally announced his plans to run for a third term on the Lincoln City Council.

Christensen, a Republican, said the pandemic has disrupted lives and businesses unevenly, and he wants voters to return him to the council to prepare the city for its post-pandemic future.

"My first priority is to continue leading the effort to reduce city property taxes and hold the line on city spending," Christensen said in a news release.

He believes Lincoln must prepare itself for life after the pandemic by prioritizing public safety, economic development and infrastructure investments all while not burdening taxpayers.

First elected in 2013, Christensen said he has continued to advocate for increased city resources for public safety, including pushing for the city to add six police officers in 2013 and five more last year.

Christensen said he supports continuing to help the police force grow as more people move here, and he also backs policies that encourage job creation and that address affordable housing needs.

City government should work with developers to fix building codes so needless rules, fees or approvals do not drive up costs for homebuyers or renters, he said.