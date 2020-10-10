Christa Yoakum: Health care, social services career underpins her fight for Lancaster County families

Yoakum, a Democrat like Brinkman, said her career in health care and in service to the newest Nebraskans, set a stage for her service to the county.

Yoakum grew up in rural Lancaster County and attended a one-room school where her teacher fanned a curiosity about the world within her through science field trips to the nearby creek and engaging civics lessons, she said.

After moving to Lincoln and attending Lincoln High School, Yoakum's first job came as a county employee at Lancaster Manor, caring for seniors.

That evolved into a 30-year career that included her becoming an assistant living administrator, she said.

She left the health care field and then volunteered and took on activism for causes such as the opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline, she said.

She helped oversee the historic vote by Sudanese refugees in America to create the independent nation of South Sudan in 2011, and her work there helped lead her to a job at Nebraska Appleseed working to support immigrants and refugees, she said.

Through her husband John Yoakum, whom she married in 1979, Christa Yoakum met one of her life's mentors, his mother Carol Yoakum, who was active in local politics.