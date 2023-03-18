Age: 53

Occupation: Airline pilot

Political party: Republican

Address: 2810 S. 27th St.

Why are you running for Lincoln Airport Authority?

To get Delta, Southwest and American Airlines to come to Lincoln. I believe substantial positive changes must be made to attract airlines to Lincoln. As an airline professional for 28 years, I know firsthand how airlines choose cities and will relentlessly work to get two additional major airlines to Lincoln. Further, I believe in championing fiscally conservative and business-friendly policies, in cutting overreaching regulations, and ensuring new businesses have easy access to the vast, underutilized Lincoln Airport business park.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

As an airline, military, corporate and general aviation professional, I care deeply for the Lincoln Airport — it has been part of my life for the past 35 years. My first three "real" jobs were at the Lincoln Airport: the Nebraska Air National Guard, a flight instructor, and a pilot. As a 28-year airline pilot, I fly weekly from Lincoln commuting to work. I recently retired after 34 years as a combat fighter pilot flying 50+ combat missions in the F-16 and A-10.

What do you think the main issues are for the Lincoln Airport in the next decade?

The top priority is the re-establishment of major airlines serving Lincoln. A Midwestern city cannot thrive nor compete without the basic fundamental requirement of providing reasonable air service for its citizens, businesses, universities and government. It is maddening to me that small cities less than half our size have 3-4 major airlines with 10+ flights per day to 5+ cities. Secondary is creating a business-friendly environment encouraging local, regional and national manufacturing and industry to build in the west-side industrial park.

As the airport struggles to recover from the loss of passengers and air service during the pandemic, what do you think a reasonable goal is in terms of attracting new and/or expanded service?

I will strive to have three major airlines serving Lincoln by 2028 – we can do this. My prioritized target list includes United mainline, Delta, Southwest, American, Frontier, Jet Blue/Spirit. I will ensure the airport team is focused and armed with a prioritized list using modern business and sales tactics. I will advocate for airline-specific committees of stakeholders focused on specific airline marketing planners/decision-makers. I am committed to regular airport team communications, visits, outreach and follow-up until the goal is achieved.

Do you think the airport’s industrial park is being utilized to its full potential? If not, what would you change or improve?

Sadly, the old air base looks a bit like a set from a zombie apocalypse movie … Seriously, the incredible and grossly underutilized industrial park has everything it needs to become top-tier. The infrastructure alone is priceless: miles of paved streets, utilities and drainage coupled with access to rail, I-80 and a huge runway/ramp, 2½ hours to almost anywhere in the continental U.S. I will work tirelessly with the airport team to relax restrictions to allow easier access to industry.

What if any changes would you make in how the airport operates and/or markets itself?

The marketing team at the Lincoln Airport is terrific and a huge asset as we grow airline service and industrial park revenue. However, it is difficult to market with little inventory – one commuter airline with limited destinations and flight times. I propose a strategic partnership with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to fund a Lincoln Airport marketing team that will strategically “bombard” the United, Delta, American, Southwest, etc. route planners/marketing teams, and key decisionmakers until they establish service in Lincoln.