Age: 61

Occupation: Banker

Political party: Republican

Address: 2402 Ridge Road

Website: None

Why are you running for Lincoln Airport Authority?

My experiences in banking as well as my military and aviation background plus my past experience serving on Lincoln Airport Authority will allow me to add immediate value to the board at a time when there are multiple projects that need attention in order to achieve success. I have a passion for serving as is evidenced by my time in the Navy as well as my service on many local nonprofit boards.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

Served on Lincoln Airport Authority from 2007-2011; served on Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission from 2011-2018; served in the United States Navy as a naval aviator for 10 years; served as a community and commercial banker for the past 30 years.

What do you think the main issues are for the Lincoln Airport in the next decade?

Commercial air service expansion should always be the main focus for the Lincoln Airport Authority. How do we gain more flights at convenient times at reasonable prices? Also, the board has taken on some big projects with the newly renovated terminal as well as the air cargo project plus the new building projects in Air Park. We need to make sure these projects have careful oversight to ensure success for the Lincoln Airport and Lincoln community

As the airport struggles to recover from the loss of passengers and air service during the pandemic, what do you think a reasonable goal is in terms of attracting new and/or expanded service?

Based on Lincoln’s population, the city generates over 1 million commercial flights each year, but a vast majority of those go to Omaha mainly due to price, flight availability and offering direct flights. We need to set a goal of capturing half of those flights in Lincoln and find ways to overcome the issues that make other airports a more attractive option.

Do you think the airport’s industrial park is being utilized to its full potential? If not, what would you change or improve?

Lincoln Airport Authority has great potential given the amount of land it owns. We need to find ways to better utilize and expand usage of the land both in the industrial park and on the commercial aviation side while not competing with local commercial real estate developers. If there are companies that want to own land currently owned by LAA, are there ways for them to purchase or trade land that would give them the ability to grow or expand?

What if any changes would you make in how the airport operates and/or markets itself?

The Lincoln airport has done a good job marketing to Lincoln. We need to set specific metrics that measure success to ensure we are capturing as much commercial air traffic in Lincoln as possible.