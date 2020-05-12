Changes to Lincoln's City Charter pass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters overwhelmingly passed two amendments that modernize city purchasing rules and clean up language in the Lincoln City Charter, the city's governing document.

Neither significantly changes city operations.

The first change increases the threshold requiring bids for city purchases from $25,000 to $50,000, among other updates.

That proposal also dictates that purchase awards or contracts hinge on the responsiveness of the bidder to the city's request and not just the lowest, responsible bidder, as the charter reads.

It also clarifies that for purchases too small to require formal bidding, the City Purchasing Department may collect fewer than the three informal bids that are required now. This resolves situations in which there are not three entities willing to submit informal bids.

City officials have said the changes account for inflation and align with the purchasing rules used by the state, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The other change on the ballot inserts gender-neutral language in the section discussing the mayor's powers to appropriate and transfer funds, and the measure also fixes a typo in the same section.