Brodey Weber launches bid for Nebraska Legislature

“My community appreciates leaders who bring two things to the table: good ideas and hard work. It is as important as ever to choose public servants who can move past partisan gridlock to actually get results for the people they represent,” he said.

Weber has a history of civic involvement. Earlier this year, he was appointed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to the city’s Keno/Human Services Advisory Board. He sits on the board of directors for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties as well as the Highlands Neighborhood Association.

Weber is a member of Lincoln’s Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group, a graduate of the Lincoln Public Schools' Citizens Education Academy and an assistant debate coach at Lincoln Southwest High School. He also attends St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Weber expects to graduate in May with a bachelor's degree in political science and communication studies, as well as an undergraduate public policy certificate.

Weber is a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race. Hilgers, a Republican, announced in June his plans to run for reelection. Joseph Couch, a Nebraska National Guard member and Democrat, has also announced his candidacy.

Information on Weber's candidacy is available at brodeyweber.com.

