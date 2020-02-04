Brodey Weber launches bid for Nebraska Legislature

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and lifelong resident of northwest Lincoln has announced his candidacy to represent District 21 in the Legislature.
In addition to his studies, Brodey Weber is the vice president of client relations for Mid America Casing Supply, a locally owned, family business headquartered in Air Park.
District 21, which is represented by Sen. Mike Hilgers, encompasses northwest Lincoln, Malcolm, Raymond and the surrounding areas.
Weber, 22, served as a grassroots organizer opposing the large-scale poultry operation near Raymond and has been involved in several other community efforts to impact local policy and state law.
Weber highlights access to quality education, environmental sustainability and retaining young professionals through economic development as his top priorities.
“After years of developing policy-making experience, I know I am up for the job. I have lived in northwest Lancaster County my entire life and know the challenges we have in store," Weber said in a press release.
“With a forward-looking vision and energetic leadership, I know we can transform those challenges into opportunities for all Nebraskans,” he said.
Weber also stressed the importance of building coalitions across party lines to best serve the district.
“My community appreciates leaders who bring two things to the table: good ideas and hard work. It is as important as ever to choose public servants who can move past partisan gridlock to actually get results for the people they represent,” he said.
Weber has a history of civic involvement. Earlier this year, he was appointed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to the city’s Keno/Human Services Advisory Board. He sits on the board of directors for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties as well as the Highlands Neighborhood Association.
Weber is a member of Lincoln’s Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group, a graduate of the Lincoln Public Schools' Citizens Education Academy and an assistant debate coach at Lincoln Southwest High School. He also attends St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Weber expects to graduate in May with a bachelor's degree in political science and communication studies, as well as an undergraduate public policy certificate.
Weber is a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race. Hilgers, a Republican, announced in June his plans to run for reelection. Joseph Couch, a Nebraska National Guard member and Democrat, has also announced his candidacy.
Information on Weber's candidacy is available at brodeyweber.com.