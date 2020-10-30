Bolz urges new COVID-19 relief package

Joining Bolz at Friday's event were a number of supporters of additional COVID-19 action, including Adam Schrunk, president of the Lincoln Firefighters Association, who said first responders need more testing and accelerated contact tracing now.

"We're exposed on the front lines every day," he said, "and exposed multiple times every day."

But "it's a struggle for us to get testing" compared to athletes who are receiving rapid and multiple testing, Schrunk said.

"Help us do our job and protect our fellow citizens," he said, with adequate testing and contact tracing.

Dr. Joe Miller said "no one is listening to our health experts now" and he knows doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center "who are frustrated that our leaders won't pay attention to them."

Miller said there is "not sufficient testing" and noted that "you can't do contact tracing if we don't know where the virus is."

Earlier in the day, Bolz reported that her campaign has raised more than $1 million, a groundbreaking figure for a Democratic candidate in the 1st Congressional District.

"We believe the ongoing outpouring of support illustrates that momentum is on our side," she said.