Bolz airs first TV ad as House race develops

Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz began airing her first TV ad Tuesday, providing fresh evidence that Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is facing his strongest challenge since he was first reelected to the House 14 years ago.

The 1st District congressman recently has been opposed by a series of little-known and underfunded Democratic contenders, but the two-term Lincoln state senator brings more recognition and campaign funding potential into this year's 1st District House contest.

Fortenberry has acknowledged that with an early and aggressive TV advertising presence of his own.

The Bolz ad spotlights her background of growing up and doing chores on her family's farm near Palmyra and her record as a member of the Appropriations Committee in the nonpartisan Legislature.

"While Jeff Fortenberry has been working to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a plan to replace it, I've been working across the aisle to fight wasteful spending and balance the budget every year as a senator in the Nebraska Unicameral" while also providing property tax relief, she says in the ad.

An early digital ad also focused on her agricultural background, celebrating the values she learned growing up on a family farm.