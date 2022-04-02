Age: Not provided

Address: 6415 Lone Tree Drive, Lincoln

Occupation: Nebraska Secretary of State

Political party: Republican

What experiences qualify you for this office?

I have served as Nebraska's Secretary of State for going on four years. There are many responsibilities to this office beyond elections. I have experience in leading and managing all of these functions. Prior to being elected Secretary of State, I practiced law for many years — another experience which serves me well in my work as Secretary of State.

Why do you want to be secretary of state?

I am running for re-election to continue my work as Secretary of State. I will continue to secure our elections by supporting voter ID, winner-take-all, no private money for county election operations and further securing ballot drop boxes. The Secretary of State has the statutory responsibility to promote international trade. I will continue my work leading trade missions with agricultural and business representatives, and educators. On the Pardons Board, I will continue to make public safety and accountability my priorities.

Do you believe Nebraska’s election laws need to be changed in any way? And, if so, how and why?

I support voter ID, the prohibition of private money (so-called "Zuckerbucks") to fund election operations, bringing back winner-take-all in our electoral college votes, and further securing ballot drop boxes.

Do you believe there has been any evidence of illegal voter participation or inaccurate vote-counting in Nebraska? And, if so, please identify where, when and how that took place?

I have investigated every concern that was brought to the Secretary of State's office and many that were not. I have found no evidence of illegal voter participation or inaccurate vote counting in Nebraska. I do not support a hand count of ballots because I see no justification for it, and because hand counts are slow, prone to inaccuracy and vulnerable to abuse.

Do you support continued access to vote-by-mail for Nebraska voters and continued access to election drop boxes? Why or why not?

Serious consideration should be given to shortening the early ballot period. Election drop boxes were intended to assist voters in the time of COVID. We are past the pandemic. Drop boxes can be a vehicle for ballot collection abuse, which ought to be limited. For that reason, I had legislation drafted to further secure ballot drop boxes.

