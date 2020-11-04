 Skip to main content
At least four Nebraska races require recounts
editor's pick

There will be automatic recounts in at least four state races, including the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District 4 seat in Lancaster County, where only two votes separate the candidates.

Two other NRD races and one Nebraska Public Power District race also qualify to be recounted, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who pointed out the Lower Platte South NRD race margin at a Wednesday news conference.

"In one of these races, the winner prevailed by two votes. Two votes. So when Nebraskans hear me say, 'Your vote counts,' I really mean it," Evnen said.

State law provides for recounts in races where the separation between the candidates is 1% or less of the total votes cast for the top vote-getter.

Gary Aldridge

Aldridge
LeRoy Sievers

LeRoy Sievers, Lower Platte South NRD Subdistrict 4 candidate. 

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively also pointed out there are still ballots to be counted in the race where incumbent Gary R. Aldridge holds the two-vote lead over challenger LeRoy W. Sievers.

Those ballots include last minute-arriving early-vote ballots, provisional ballots and resolution ballots, which are those that couldn't be read by the tabulating machines Tuesday.

Aldridge, who was elected in 2016, retired after 30 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and has been a teacher. Sievers is an attorney who has served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Departments of Water Resources and Natural Resources.

In four other Lower Platte South NRD subdistricts where there was both an incumbent and challenger, incumbents lost two races.

John Yoakum replaced incumbent Greg Osborn in Subdistrict 5, and Milt Schmidt lost to newcomer Lisa Lewis in Subdistrict 9.

Incumbents Mike DeKalb (Subdistrict 3) and Ray A. Stevens Jr. (Subdistrict 10) retained their seats.

A fifth race, to fill a seat in Subdistrict 8, where Dan Steinkruger did not file for reelection, was won by Christine Lamberty over Christy Eichorn.

Uncontested candidates were Don Jacobson (Subdistrict 1), Ron Nolte (Subdistrict 2); Anthony Schutz (Subdistrict 6) and Chelsea Johnson (Subdistrict 7). All uncontested candidates except for Nolte are incumbents.

The Lower Platte South NRD covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass counties and parts of Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties.

Its 21-member board of directors guides the district's involvement in conservation-related areas including water quality and quantity, soil erosion, wildlife habitat, wetland protection, flood control, recreational lakes and trails and environmental education.

Board members are elected on a nonpartisan ballot to serve four-year terms.

Election results

Reach the writer at 402-473-7253 or skulhanek@journalstar.com

Reporter Chris Dunker contributed to this story.

