At least four Nebraska races require recounts

There will be automatic recounts in at least four state races, including the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District 4 seat in Lancaster County, where only two votes separate the candidates.

Two other NRD races and one Nebraska Public Power District race also qualify to be recounted, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who pointed out the Lower Platte South NRD race margin at a Wednesday news conference.

"In one of these races, the winner prevailed by two votes. Two votes. So when Nebraskans hear me say, 'Your vote counts,' I really mean it," Evnen said.

State law provides for recounts in races where the separation between the candidates is 1% or less of the total votes cast for the top vote-getter.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively also pointed out there are still ballots to be counted in the race where incumbent Gary R. Aldridge holds the two-vote lead over challenger LeRoy W. Sievers.

Those ballots include last minute-arriving early-vote ballots, provisional ballots and resolution ballots, which are those that couldn't be read by the tabulating machines Tuesday.