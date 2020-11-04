At least four Nebraska races require recounts

There will be automatic recounts in at least four state races, including the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District 4 seat in Lancaster County, where only two votes separate the candidates.
Two other NRD races and one Nebraska Public Power District race also qualify to be recounted, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who pointed out the Lower Platte South NRD race margin at a Wednesday news conference.
"In one of these races, the winner prevailed by two votes. Two votes. So when Nebraskans hear me say, 'Your vote counts,' I really mean it," Evnen said.
State law provides for recounts in races where the separation between the candidates is 1% or less of the total votes cast for the top vote-getter.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively also pointed out there are still ballots to be counted in the race where incumbent Gary R. Aldridge holds the two-vote lead over challenger LeRoy W. Sievers.
Those ballots include last minute-arriving early-vote ballots, provisional ballots and resolution ballots, which are those that couldn't be read by the tabulating machines Tuesday.
Aldridge, who was elected in 2016, retired after 30 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and has been a teacher. Sievers is an attorney who has served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Departments of Water Resources and Natural Resources.
In four other Lower Platte South NRD subdistricts where there was both an incumbent and challenger, incumbents lost two races.
John Yoakum replaced incumbent Greg Osborn in Subdistrict 5, and Milt Schmidt lost to newcomer Lisa Lewis in Subdistrict 9.
Incumbents Mike DeKalb (Subdistrict 3) and Ray A. Stevens Jr. (Subdistrict 10) retained their seats.
A fifth race, to fill a seat in Subdistrict 8, where Dan Steinkruger did not file for reelection, was won by Christine Lamberty over Christy Eichorn.
Uncontested candidates were Don Jacobson (Subdistrict 1), Ron Nolte (Subdistrict 2); Anthony Schutz (Subdistrict 6) and Chelsea Johnson (Subdistrict 7). All uncontested candidates except for Nolte are incumbents.
The Lower Platte South NRD covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass counties and parts of Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties.
Its 21-member board of directors guides the district's involvement in conservation-related areas including water quality and quantity, soil erosion, wildlife habitat, wetland protection, flood control, recreational lakes and trails and environmental education.
Board members are elected on a nonpartisan ballot to serve four-year terms.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359.757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
Reach the writer at 402-473-7253 or skulhanek@journalstar.com.
Reporter Chris Dunker contributed to this story.
