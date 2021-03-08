Army veteran, security guard aims to bring integrity to Lincoln City Council

A former Army Ranger medic who works as a security guard in Lincoln wants to restore integrity on the Lincoln City Council.

Peter Kolozsy, 35, is one of 12 candidates for the three at-large seats on the council this spring.

He believes council members have worked to silence their constituents and voted against the interests of those they represent in recent weeks, he said.

"I want to bring transparency and integrity to the council in hopes of giving a voice back to the people," Kolozsy said in an interview.

His priorities also include using his platform to raise awareness about sex trafficking in Nebraska, expediting sexual assault investigations and legalizing marijuana, he said.

A self-described Army brat, Kolozsy moved around in his childhood, graduated from high school in Tennessee, then enlisted in the Army, he said.

He served four years as an Army Ranger medic, he said.

In 2013, Kolozsy moved to Lincoln, where his mother and many of his siblings lived, he said.