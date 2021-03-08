Army veteran, security guard aims to bring integrity to Lincoln City Council

A former Army Ranger medic who works as a security guard in Lincoln wants to restore integrity on the Lincoln City Council.
Peter Kolozsy, 35, is one of 12 candidates for the three at-large seats on the council this spring.
He believes council members have worked to silence their constituents and voted against the interests of those they represent in recent weeks, he said.
"I want to bring transparency and integrity to the council in hopes of giving a voice back to the people," Kolozsy said in an interview.
His priorities also include using his platform to raise awareness about sex trafficking in Nebraska, expediting sexual assault investigations and legalizing marijuana, he said.
A self-described Army brat, Kolozsy moved around in his childhood, graduated from high school in Tennessee, then enlisted in the Army, he said.
He served four years as an Army Ranger medic, he said.
In 2013, Kolozsy moved to Lincoln, where his mother and many of his siblings lived, he said.
A registered independent, Kolozsy has never run for elected office before, but he said he believes his experience and responsibility as a medic charged with the care of 500 soldiers have equipped him with the leadership skills necessary to represent the city.
"I love God, I love America and I love Nebraska. I care about the people and I want us all to come together as one big family and find what we can do as a team," Kolozsy said.
Kolozsy will be on the ballot with incumbents Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Sändra Washington, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner Tom Beckius, issues advocate Mary Hilton, businessman Aurang Zeb, professor Elina Newman, workers' rights activist Joe Swanson, military veteran Trevor Reilly, software engineer Eric Burling and marijuana legalization advocate Maggie Mae Squires.
The six candidates with the most votes April 6 will advance to the May 4 general election.
