Appointed councilwoman says she'll seek election for Lincoln City Council

Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington on Thursday announced she would run for election to the council next spring after being appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2019.
Washington marks the fourth candidate to announce for the 2021 at-large council race, an expected entry into the race for one of the three citywide seats.
"The events that have taken place in our nation -- and our community -- in the last year have changed the way we go about our lives," Washington said in a news release. "An international health crisis and an increased awareness of the inequities in our country shifted the tone of our conversations. What hasn’t changed, though, is my commitment to ensuring everyone has a seat at the table.”
In June 2019, the current council picked Washington from a field of 24 candidates to fill the seat Leirion Gaylor Baird vacated when she became Lincoln's mayor.
Washington has lived in Lincoln since 1990, and before retiring in 2014, she traveled to various parts of the Midwest to work on projects for the National Park Service.
Prior to her service on the council, Washington was a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner.
She also has served on the Homestead Girl Scouts Board of Directors and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
In a news release, the registered Democrat said she would seek to continue her commitment to strengthening Lincoln with policies that reduce racial inequity, improve housing affordability and access to health care, preserve Lincoln's parks, trails, libraries and other quality-of-life resources and protect the public health and safety of every resident.
Fellow at-large City Council members Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe are expected to announce re-election plans in the coming weeks.
Washington holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Ohio State University. She lives with her spouse, Deb Cirksena, and their daughter, Bella.
