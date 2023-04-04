Two Democrats and two Republicans will vie for the two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority during next month’s general election.
Advancing from Tuesday’s primary election were Democratic candidates Vanessa Emlich and Nathan Janulewicz and Republicans Chris Hove and Chris Stokes.
Republican Sammy Luci received the fewest votes and was eliminated.
The top two vote-getters in the general election on May 2 will replace incumbents Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger, who both chose not to run for reelection.
Airport Authority members serve six-year unpaid terms on the board, which sets policy for the airport and its industrial park.
Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election
Lincoln Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Suzanne Geist
|Republican
|17,536
|Leirion Gaylor Baird (I)
|Democrat
|25,164
|Stan Parker
|Republican
|8,987
Lincoln City Council
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Taylor Wyatt
|Republican
|5,254
|1
|James Michael Bowers (I)
|Democrat
|5,397
|2
|Tom Duden
|Republican
|6,518
|2
|Bailey Feit
|Democrat
|4,734
|2
|Thein Chu
|Democrat
|1,798
|2
|Peter Katt
|Republican
|4,058
|3
|Elina Newman
|NP
|4,216
|3
|Justin Carlson
|Democrat
|7,106
|4
|Kay Siebler
|Democrat
|1,273
|4
|Maggie Mae Squires
|Democrat
|1,655
|4
|Brodey B. Weber
|Democrat
|2,004
|4
|Wayne Reinwald
|Republican
|2,340
Lincoln Airport Authority
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Stokes
|Republican
|21,271
|Chris Hove
|Republican
|15,776
|Nathan Janulewicz
|Democrat
|10,288
|Vanessa Emlich
|Democrat
|15,385
|Sammy Luci
|Republican
|8,269
Lincoln Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|2
|Piyush Srivastav
|Democrat
|4,695
|2
|Emmy Pollen
|Republican
|3,998
|4
|Annie Mumgaard (I)
|Democrat
|2,325
|4
|Alaina Brouillette
|Republican
|1,530
|6
|Bob Rauner (I)
|NP
|5,540
|6
|Richard R. Aldag IV
|Republican
|2,855
