Two Democrats and two Republicans will vie for the two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority during next month’s general election.

Advancing from Tuesday’s primary election were Democratic candidates Vanessa Emlich and Nathan Janulewicz and Republicans Chris Hove and Chris Stokes.

Republican Sammy Luci received the fewest votes and was eliminated.

The top two vote-getters in the general election on May 2 will replace incumbents Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger, who both chose not to run for reelection.

Airport Authority members serve six-year unpaid terms on the board, which sets policy for the airport and its industrial park.

Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 17,536 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 25,164 Stan Parker Republican 8,987 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 5,254 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 5,397 2 Tom Duden Republican 6,518 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 4,734 2 Thein Chu Democrat 1,798 2 Peter Katt Republican 4,058 3 Elina Newman NP 4,216 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 7,106 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 1,273 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 1,655 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 2,004 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 2,340 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 21,271 Chris Hove Republican 15,776 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 10,288 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 15,385 Sammy Luci Republican 8,269 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 4,695 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 3,998 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 2,325 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,530 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 5,540 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 2,855