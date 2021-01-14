2 candidates announce plans to run for Lincoln Airport Authority

Two people on Thursday announced plans to run for the Lincoln Airport Authority.
John Olsson, a business executive and licensed pilot, and Nicki Behmer, a local real estate agent, are the first candidates to declare for two open seats on the board.
Neither John Hoppe Jr., who has been on the board for more than 20 years, nor Robert Selig, who was appointed to a seat in 2017, plan to run for reelection to the five-member board.
Olsson, a Republican who is executive vice president of consulting services at Olsson, the engineering firm founded by his father, said on his campaign Facebook page that he's running for an Airport Authority seat "because I believe it's crucial to grow our community now — not later."
“As a local business owner conducting business across the country, I can assure you that the attractiveness of a viable local airport is a vital thing — not just for business, but for the entire community,” Olsson said in a news release. “I believe we have the opportunity to grow this asset, pursuing new service and developing new ideas to increase utilization of our Lincoln Airport.”
Olsson is the current vice chair of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools board of directors.
Behmer said she's running because the airport is "underutilized and underpromoted," and "I believe we have an opportunity to accomplish so much more."
"I will use my experience as a local business owner, policymaker and advocate, and community volunteer to take our airport to new heights,” she said.
Behmer, an independent, is a member of the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Realtor’s Association of Lincoln, serving on the public policy subcommittee. She also serves on the boards of HopeSpoke, Civic Nebraska and Friends of Lied.
Members of the Airport Authority serve six-year unpaid terms and make decisions on commercial and general aviation issues at the airport and have control over its large industrial park.
As a separate elected subdivision, the Airport Authority has the ability to levy property taxes, which current members last year voted to do for the first time since 1986 to help pay for a planned $44 million terminal renovation project.
