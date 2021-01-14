2 candidates announce plans to run for Lincoln Airport Authority

Two people on Thursday announced plans to run for the Lincoln Airport Authority.

John Olsson, a business executive and licensed pilot, and Nicki Behmer, a local real estate agent, are the first candidates to declare for two open seats on the board.

Neither John Hoppe Jr., who has been on the board for more than 20 years, nor Robert Selig, who was appointed to a seat in 2017, plan to run for reelection to the five-member board.

Olsson, a Republican who is executive vice president of consulting services at Olsson, the engineering firm founded by his father, said on his campaign Facebook page that he's running for an Airport Authority seat "because I believe it's crucial to grow our community now — not later."

“As a local business owner conducting business across the country, I can assure you that the attractiveness of a viable local airport is a vital thing — not just for business, but for the entire community,” Olsson said in a news release. “I believe we have the opportunity to grow this asset, pursuing new service and developing new ideas to increase utilization of our Lincoln Airport.”

Olsson is the current vice chair of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools board of directors.