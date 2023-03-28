The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for those who want to vote early in the city elections before Tuesday's primary.

The office at 601 N. 46th St. will be open during normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — every day this week, in addition to Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

The office also will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, the day before the primary and the final day of early voting.

The deadline to request an early vote ballot by mail for the primary election was March 24. Voters who missed the deadline may still vote early in person at the election office.

Those with questions can call the election commission at 402-441-7311.

