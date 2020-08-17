Election commissioner urges early mail-in voting to avoid mail delay

If you're planning to vote by mail in this year's presidential election year, it would be a good idea to cast your vote shortly after you receive your mail-in ballot, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively says.
But voters first need to "request a ballot as early as possible," he said.
His office will begin mailing out request forms next Monday or Tuesday, Shively said.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to those who request them at least 10 days before the election, although "we could mail earlier" if that appears to become prudent or necessary, he said.
Shively is keeping an eye on the impact of major changes in the U.S. Postal Service instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that appear to be slowing down mail delivery with the potential of hampering, if not crippling, mail-in voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Failure to meet deadlines in receipt of those ballots could rule out millions of votes cast by Americans who want to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19 by voting in person on Election Day, Democratic critics argue.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is summoning House members back to Washington to deal with the postal changes that Democrats allege are designed to benefit President Donald Trump by suppressing the vote.
Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns about mail-in voting, arguing that the process is subject to voter fraud, and the president recently rejected new postal funding because of his expressed opposition to voting by mail.
Shively said he will be monitoring the timely delivery of mail, noting that Lincoln mail must go to Omaha first to be processed for delivery. That change by the Postal Service was instituted in 2012.
The usual turnaround has been two days, Shively said, and he plans to be alert to see if that changes.
But that's a factor that Lincoln voters also need to keep in mind, he said.
"I'm not overly concerned yet," Shively said.
However, his message to voters is cautious: "Mail back your ballot as quickly as possible."
The other alternative for voters who do not want to vote in person on Election Day this year is to cast their ballot in a drop box on the north side of the Lancaster County Election Commission headquarters at 601 N. 46th St.
That drop box is securely guarded with "a camera on it all the time," Shively said.
More than 84,000 ballots were cast in this year's May primary election, the vast majority by mail.
Shively invited voters to keep track of election developments by accessing lancaster.ne.gov.
