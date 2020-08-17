Election commissioner urges early mail-in voting to avoid mail delay

Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns about mail-in voting, arguing that the process is subject to voter fraud, and the president recently rejected new postal funding because of his expressed opposition to voting by mail.

Shively said he will be monitoring the timely delivery of mail, noting that Lincoln mail must go to Omaha first to be processed for delivery. That change by the Postal Service was instituted in 2012.

The usual turnaround has been two days, Shively said, and he plans to be alert to see if that changes.

But that's a factor that Lincoln voters also need to keep in mind, he said.

"I'm not overly concerned yet," Shively said.

However, his message to voters is cautious: "Mail back your ballot as quickly as possible."

The other alternative for voters who do not want to vote in person on Election Day this year is to cast their ballot in a drop box on the north side of the Lancaster County Election Commission headquarters at 601 N. 46th St.

That drop box is securely guarded with "a camera on it all the time," Shively said.

More than 84,000 ballots were cast in this year's May primary election, the vast majority by mail.