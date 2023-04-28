The city election is just three days away and the Lancaster County Election Commissioner has a message for early voters: Don’t count on the postal service to get ballots delivered at this point – and please turn them in as soon as possible.

Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said he expects voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election to be around 38% – higher than the five previous city general elections.

The largest turnout in those previous elections, dating back to 2013, was the 2019 mayoral election when then-City Council members Leirion Gaylor Baird and Cyndi Lamm ran for mayor. Turnout that year was 36%. Turnout at the 2015 mayoral race – when Andy Stebbing challenged Chris Beutler – was 30%.

Gaylor Baird’s bid for a second term – a heated race against former state Sen. Suzanne Geist – will likely be what draws more voters to the polls.

And many of them will be early voters.

Wilgten said he mailed 37,000 early ballots for the general election and has received 22,000 back as of the end of the day Thursday. He mailed out about 34,000 for the primary.

Those early ballots – along with any received Friday through Monday – will be counted on Election Day and tallies released after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Any early ballots received on Election Day will be counted after the election. In the primary, where early voting slightly out-numbered in-person voters, an additional 6,900 early votes were counted after the election.

That didn’t change any results, but widened Gaylor Baird’s lead over Geist, as it did in some City Council races, notably increasing the lead of incumbent City Councilman James Michael Bowers over challenger Taylor Wyatt in District 1.

Wiltgen had estimated he would have 5,500 additional early ballots to count after Election Day in the primary, but it was higher than expected because of a change in how the office processes early ballots, he said.

The change, recommended by the state, involves separating early votes into the 177 precincts during the auditing process, which is more time-consuming than the process they’d followed in earlier elections, Wiltgen said.

That meant in the primary, not all the early ballots that came in on Monday got audited, so that process had to be finished and votes counted after the election, Wiltgen said.

Of the early ballots mailed out, they typically get about 90% back. That means, between now and Tuesday, they’ll have about 11,000 more early ballots to count.

So drive by that ballot drop box at his office, 601 N. 46th St., as soon as possible, Wiltgen advised.

