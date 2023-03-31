There is one more polling location change for the city of Lincoln’s upcoming primary and general elections in addition to some announced earlier.

The change was inadvertently omitted from the prior announcement, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen.

The Grand Lodge at the Preserve served as the polling location for Precinct 10 H-1 prior to the pandemic and was temporarily relocated to Maxey Elementary. Voters in this south Lincoln precinct will be returning to vote at the Grand Lodge at the Preserve.

Commissioner Wiltgen indicated that the change will impact approximately 1,000 of the 172,000 voters in the city. Notices of this change were sent Thursday by mail. The primary election is Tuesday.

Early polling changes for nine precincts were announced earlier. They affect about 9,000 voters.

As of Thursday, Wiltgen indicated about 34,000 Lincoln voters requested early vote ballots for the primary election.

Early voters must return ballots to the election office by mail or in the drop box at the office, 601 N. 46th St., no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The general election is May 2.

Polling locations can be found on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup website. People with questions can call the election commission office at 402-441-7311.

