Effort to recall Lincoln mayor, council members underway; opponents implore residents to decline to sign

But he has felt the series of directed health measures the mayor authorized have been heavy-handed and have hamstrung struggling local businesses, including the restaurant owned by members of his family, he said.

"I think she's using her authority out of the scope of what a mayor should do," Strasburg said.

Cyndi Lamm, a former city councilwoman who lost the mayoral election to Gaylor Baird last year, said she came out to sign the mayoral recall petition, show support for the civic effort, adding that the government actions during the pandemic have left a host of people feeling their voices were not heard.

"Her (Gaylor Baird's) actions have stood right alongside the actions of (California) Gov. Gavin Newsom," Lamm said, noting that Newsom has also been targeted for recall during the pandemic.

Circulators will have until Dec. 23 to collect the necessary signatures on each official's petition and return them to the Election Commissioner's Office, at which point Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively's staff will begin verify signatures.