Editorial, 10/2: Council's DACA renewal is a small step in the right direction for Lincoln

In the midst of a dreaded brain drain -- the statewide dilemma that has seen some of our youngest, brightest minds leave Nebraska following college to pursue opportunities elsewhere -- we are blessed with the DACA recipients.

These young adults are and have been some of our top-performing students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Statistics show that Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals at Nebraska's state-funded universities carry GPAs that are, on average, higher than the overall student enrollment.

They work hard -- maybe out of appreciation for the opportunity or perspective that comes from flashbacks to their nightmarish pasts.

America has provided them with the chance of a better life, and most of them recognize that opportunity and are taking full advantage of it.

Following graduation, they've become tax-paying, contributing members of our communities. They are teachers, first responders and newcomers into Nebraska's professional services.

They not only deserve to stay in America, the need to stay here.