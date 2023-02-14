The Lancaster County Election Commission mailed early vote request forms to Lincoln voters on the permanent early vote request list Monday.

Voters on the list should expect to receive the forms in their mailboxes within the next few days, said Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen.

The postcard-size mailers are printed on yellow cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion and return it to the election office to receive a ballot by mail.

The postcards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the election office, 601 N. 46th St. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov.

Early vote request forms also are available at lancaster.ne.gov/election. Voters may also contact the election commissioner’s office at 402-441-7311 to request a form be mailed to them.

Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the election commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.

Voters may request early vote ballots for both the city primary election, April 4, and the May 2 general election.

The first day the election office will mail early vote ballots for the primary is March 20.

The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot for the primary is March 24 at 6 p.m.

