Driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries after train hits semi

The semi driver whose tractor was hit by a train while driving around track crossing arms in northeast Lincoln Tuesday suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the semi driver turned out of the BNSF yard south of the tracks and headed north in the southbound lanes of 70th Street near Cornhusker Highway before his semi stalled, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

A westbound train tried to stop but couldn't in time, hitting the passenger side of the tractor at 20 mph, Spilker said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later ticketed for driving left of center, she said.

The driver told police he didn't see the oncoming train due to stopped cars on another track and that he was told oncoming cars would be held for him, but a BNSF employee interviewed by police disputed that, Spilker said.

