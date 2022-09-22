Dozens attend first-of-its kind public hearing on property taxes across Lancaster County

More than 50 people attended the inaugural joint public hearing about local property taxes in Lincoln on Thursday evening.

As part of the "Truth in Taxation" law, created through LB644 from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, attendees listened to presentations from four political subdivisions that collect property taxes to fund their operations.

They also got the chance to share their thoughts on the proposed budgets and tax rates of Southeast Community College, Waverly Public Schools, Raymond Central Public Schools, and the city of Hickman.

Nearly all of the comments toward those entities were critical.

Under LB644, local taxing entities must notify taxpayers and take part in the public hearing if they propose to increase property tax revenues by more than 2% in the coming year.

But a 2% or greater hike in an entity's tax request doesn't necessarily mean every taxpayer's tax bill is going up.

More than 114,000 people received the pink postcards in Lancaster County notifying them that their property taxes were going up, but 94,000 of those reflected zero change in taxes paid to SCC.

The hearing, required as part of LB644, still gave those individuals a chance to address the entities that collect property taxes, with the idea that public pressure will force boards to keep budget increases minimal.

Christina Campbell, a staff member in Hansen's office who lives in Lincoln, said the new hearings opened a line of communication "between the taxpayers and those setting the budget."

"I hope that you're listening," Campbell said.

Testifiers who followed highlighted a common theme. Many said that while the tax levy had been held steady by a taxing entity, property valuations had not, leading to large increases in their property tax bills.

Each of the subdivisions who were the subject of the meeting admitted as much, saying that while the levy had remained unchanged, increases in property values had provided more tax revenue.

Those tax dollars had then targeted to provide pay increases to staff, which often account for 80% or more of their budgets, representatives from each said.

Hickman, for example, was going to see 13% growth in is assessed value, which was going to result in 13% growth in the amount of property taxes it collects, and a 13% growth in its budget, assuming no change in the tax levy, city administrator Kelly Oelke said.

Raymond Central Public Schools, meanwhile, saw increased valuation that will grow the district's budget by 10%, even as its proposed to reduce its property tax levy.

Waverly Public Schools also reported a nearly 4.2% growth in its assessed valuation, but it left its levy flat, which increased the amount of property taxes to the district.

And while SCC left its levy flat for the fourth straight year, increased property values across its 15-county area will mean tax increases for many residents.

Taxpayers to SCC in Lancaster County, many whose valuation remained unchanged, received a pink postcard notifying them of no change in their property taxes this year.

But several people still came out to address the representatives from all four subdivisions to tell them they should do what taxpayers have been asked to do and tighten their fiscal belts.

One man, who told the panel of representatives he lives near Eagle, said his property taxes are going up by 18% next year, an amount he called "excessive," to agreement from the audience.

"You need to live within our means, because that's what we're trying to do in the public," he said.

Others suggested schools and the community college make dramatic cuts, with some saying they didn't think the educational system deserved their tax dollars at all.

After nearly two hours, and with more than 20 people passing when their time to speak came up, the hearing ended, but not without some controversy first.

Tony Arnold, who lives in Cass County, said other speakers should get to fill the time for those who opted not to address those on the panel, arguing it was in the spirit of LB644 to let them do so.

Lancaster County officials, who were responsible for hosting the event, had stated that each speaker would get three minutes, which many in attendance objected wasn't long enough.

Several people in the crowd said they wanted to keep the hearing going, but it was quickly ended, and most filtered out of the County-City Building.

Both SCC and Waverly Public Schools will hold budget and property tax request public hearings next week.

Raymond Central passed its budget and property tax request earlier in September, Superintendent Lynn Johnson said.