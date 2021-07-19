Downtown Sharp building on the road to renewal

The Sharp Building at 13th and M streets is on the path to something new, a multimillion-dollar facelift that city officials and the developer hopes brings more businesses and employees downtown.

The City Council on Monday approved the redevelopment plan for the building, which came under local ownership for the first time in decades when the Sup family -- which owned the Post & Nickel at 144 N. 14th St. for more than half a century -- bought it.

The building is about half full now, said Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director. The developers plans include commercial and retail businesses on the first floor, with offices in the upper stories. They will consider making the top floors into residential units if they can’t draw enough business for offices, he said.

They’d like to capitalize on what’s already there -- a data center -- drawing more technology businesses to the building, Marvin said.

One of the challenges of rehabbing the building is relocating a generator used by the data center to the upper portion of the building. The city will contribute $198,000 to the generator relocation.