 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown sanitary pipe to be replaced, public meeting Nov. 16
0 Comments

Downtown sanitary pipe to be replaced, public meeting Nov. 16

  • 0

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will hold an online meeting Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss an upcoming project that will replace sanitary pipes downtown.

A presentation will be given at the start of the meeting to explain the details of the project, followed by questions from the public.

The project will replace 900 feet of pipe that was put in 130 years ago.

The pipeline is between Q and P streets, and 11th and 13th streets.

The new pipes will make the sanitary line easier to maintain and will give customers more reliable wastewater.

To register for the meeting or to watch a recording of the presentation afterward, go to lincoln.ne.gov/DowntownPipeReplacement.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News