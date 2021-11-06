Downtown sanitary pipe to be replaced, public meeting Nov. 16

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will hold an online meeting Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss an upcoming project that will replace sanitary pipes downtown.

A presentation will be given at the start of the meeting to explain the details of the project, followed by questions from the public.

The project will replace 900 feet of pipe that was put in 130 years ago.

The pipeline is between Q and P streets, and 11th and 13th streets.

The new pipes will make the sanitary line easier to maintain and will give customers more reliable wastewater.

To register for the meeting or to watch a recording of the presentation afterward, go to lincoln.ne.gov/DowntownPipeReplacement.

