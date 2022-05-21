 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donating to save Pershing mural on Give to Lincoln Day

  • Updated
  • 0
pershing

The Pershing Mural is made up of 763,000 tiles at one time was the largest mosaic tile mural in the Western Hemisphere.

 ELLEN SARTORE

Those who'd like to see the giant mural on the front of the Pershing Center live on after demolition of the building can now donate through June 1 — including during Give to Lincoln Day.

Lincoln has extended the deadline to raise the initial $1 million needed to safely remove the mural, which means people have more time to donate, and can choose to do so through Give to Lincoln Day, which is May 26.

A small group determined to save the Pershing mural has raised money for a feasibility study
Group trying to save Pershing mural appeals to City Council for support

All donations contributed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation during Give to Lincoln Day would go to the Pershing Mural Preservation effort.

Donations to the Liz Shea-McCoy Foundation for the Arts will need to specify where they would like their funds to go, and those designated to the “Pershing Mural Preservation Effort” will be forwarded to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

For more information, call Liz Shea-McCoy, Chair, Committee to Save the Pershing Mural at (402) 430-5923, or lizwshea@gmail.com.

City Hall: Bronze sculpture to come to Sunken Gardens; more time to save Pershing mural

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

