Donating to save Pershing mural on Give to Lincoln Day

Those who'd like to see the giant mural on the front of the Pershing Center live on after demolition of the building can now donate through June 1 — including during Give to Lincoln Day.

Lincoln has extended the deadline to raise the initial $1 million needed to safely remove the mural, which means people have more time to donate, and can choose to do so through Give to Lincoln Day, which is May 26.

All donations contributed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation during Give to Lincoln Day would go to the Pershing Mural Preservation effort.

Donations to the Liz Shea-McCoy Foundation for the Arts will need to specify where they would like their funds to go, and those designated to the “Pershing Mural Preservation Effort” will be forwarded to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

For more information, call Liz Shea-McCoy, Chair, Committee to Save the Pershing Mural at (402) 430-5923, or lizwshea@gmail.com.

