Don Walton: Legislature will consider $700 million in water projects on Wednesday

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Big day coming in the Legislature.

Wednesday will be a $700 million day.

Scheduled for debate are the STARWARS committee recommendations for $200 million in water projects, including development of a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha, accompanied by separate debate on a proposal spearheaded by Gov. Pete Ricketts to build a $500 million South Platte River canal and reservoir system that will bump heads with Colorado.

That's a full pitcher of water for senators to consume as they head into full-day sessions with 11 night meetings also on the docket in coming days.

Speaker Mike Hilgers has estimated that it will take at least eight days to debate all the approaching budgetary issues that include designation of federal pandemic recovery funds with lots of proposals sitting on the table.

Part of the STARWARS galaxy is construction of marina projects at Lewis and Clark Lake and at Lake McConaughy along with creation of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park.

The proposed new lake located between Nebraska's two urban population centers is the kind of bold and imaginative idea that the state may need to begin to consider as it faces major population, demographic and workforce challenges that threaten to limit the state's future.

"Always in motion is the future," the wise Yoda said.

* * *

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a conservative Republican with a history of dedication to his party, has dismissed claims made by some senators and other Nebraskans that the state's vote-counting machines could be manipulated.

That's all part of the ongoing national Trump-led narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that he really won, a fictional claim that has set the stage for an end to universal acceptance of our country's election results.

And then what?

* * *

What to make of client-supported political polls in a world where Lincoln and Omaha newspapers no longer fund their own client-free, party-free, partisan-free voter surveys?

Neilan Strategy Group shared results of a new Republican gubernatorial primary poll of 1,168 likely GOP voters without identifying its client.

Taking into account Donald Trump's endorsement of Charles Herbster, here are the results: Herbster, 34%; Jim Pillen, 26%; Sen. Brett Lindstrom, 19%.

Sounds like those results probably fit somewhere in the current ballpark with a couple of months to go.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Couldn't Ukraine just turn over all those Nazis that Putin rails about and be done with it? Of course, they'd have to dig them up first.

* The Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelensky provide daily profiles in courage. Yes, it is far, far easier said than done, but the Russian people could play a similar, heroic role now in support of their brothers and sisters next door. And some of the bravest already are doing that.

* Big state government revenue projections present a rare opportunity for future-building investments in Nebraska buttressed by federal pandemic recovery funds along with the unanticipated surge of state revenue, all of which could be accomplished with accompanying directed tax cuts. This scale of opportunity may not come this way again.

* The Legislature moves to all-day sessions on Tuesday with 24 days left in the 60-day session and not much to show yet.

* Tough direct-mail attacks on Sen. Mike Flood by American Future Fund Political Action in opposition to Flood's 1st District congressional bid are arriving in Lincoln mailboxes. Dark money unleashed and hidden by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision that undermined American elections.

* Following on the heels of that was apparent hacking of Flood's Facebook account.

* "The government closest to the people serves the people best," Thomas Jefferson said. Sounds like a Founding Father's vote for Lincoln's right to choose whether to have a mask mandate and when or whether to end it.

* MLB players, not the owners, launched a million-dollar fund to help compensate stadium workers who are impacted by the current baseball lockout.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.