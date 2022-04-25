Divided council allows controversial development near Wilderness Park to proceed

A divided Lincoln City Council on Monday approved the zoning changes and annexations necessary for a hotly disputed development near Wilderness Park to proceed.

Council members Sändra Washington and Jane Raybould voted against the annexation, zoning change and an amendment to the comprehensive plan that updated and changed land use designation on property near the planned development.

Washington joined the other five council members in voting for a zoning and annexation agreement that outlined changes in the development made to address opponents’ concerns, even though it didn’t include everything she said she wanted.

Over the last weeks, opponents wrote nearly 100 letters — and more than 30 testified at a public hearing April 18 — citing flooding concerns, as well as the effect of light, noise and traffic on native habitat and wildlife in the park.

They also said the development would disturb one of the city’s oldest and most used Native sweat lodges located in the park, a point emphasized by rallies over the weekend outside the County-City Building and at the so-called Fish Farm where the sweat lodge sits.

Opponents filled the chamber again Monday, even though there was no public testimony, and gathered outside the chambers after the vote.

Kevin Abourezk, a member of the Rosebud Sioux and managing editor of Indianz.com, a Native news site, told supporters he was disappointed in several council members he considered allies and noted just two council members — Washington and Raybould — mentioned the cultural significance of the sweat lodge.

“That’s a total slap in the face. It’s Native erasure, is what it is," he said to the group. "They want to forget about us. They don’t want us here, we don’t exist, we don’t matter to this community, at least to them.”

Several council members, including Chairman James Michael Bowers, said this was the hardest decision they’ve had to make.

Bowers said in the end he considered the lack of housing in Lincoln and how that contributes to high rents so many of the families he works with as a school social worker face.

“Lots of friends reached out to me. I’ve been to the site several times. I’ve reflected, I’ve meditated and I keep coming back to the struggles of our residents who live in poverty,” he said. “I do understand this may end some friendships, and that breaks my heart.”

The planned development by Sam Manzitto Jr. is called Wilderness Crossing and will sit on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

Manzitto plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes, 205 apartments, along with about 30,000 square feet of commercial space on land currently owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

The Diocese announced last summer that it planned to sell it and Manzitto told the planning commission he’s been working with the Diocese since 2018 on plans to develop the land, which has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002.

He made several modifications to the plans in an attempt to address opponents’ concerns: He will build a 6-foot fence along the east side of the development nearest Wilderness Park; create a 10-foot outlot and include requirements that houses be built a certain distance from their back fence.

Also, the stretch of First Street that runs along the property would be vacated and rerouted so that it runs through the development. About 33 feet of the vacated First Street would also be retained as a buffer.

Native vegetation will be planted in the outlot, and additional buffer and housing covenants will include lighting restrictions for residents. A homeowner association would maintain the fence and enforce the light restrictions and any prohibition to plant invasive trees and shrubs.

Council member Tom Beckius said opponents have been operating on a lot of misinformation, and that no parkland is involved in the development. Also, he said, city officials don’t believe it will negatively impact the park and a drainage and grading plan must still be approved by the city, and the implication that he’s not doing the right thing is offensive.

“I wouldn’t do anything to negatively impact the park,” he said. “This will not ruin Wilderness Park.”

Washington said she would continue to push the city to develop conservation design standards that would help guide the council in developments near land such as Wilderness Park.

Both Raybould and Washington made unsuccessful motions to delay the vote. Several members wondered aloud what difference it would make, though Raybould said she hoped to learn more about what it would take to do an environmental impact study.

Raybould also introduced an amendment that would have increased the buffer and reduced the number of homes, moved the apartment complex farther from the park and required more assurances that the housing association would enforce the covenants designed to protect the park. That amendment also failed.

City officials have noted that the land in question has not been among areas around the park identified as important to protect through acquisition or conservation easements.

Abourezk told supporters the fight wasn’t over.

“If we don’t continue to work and turn it into something positive, then this really will be a failure and it can’t be. It just can’t be.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

