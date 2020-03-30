Diverse, denser southeast Lincoln housing development receives Council approval over some neighbors objection

Undeveloped land in southeast Lincoln once planned for a new public school will instead become home to 133 residential dwellings ranging from single-family homes to rowhouses after city officials approved the project Monday.
The City Council unanimously OK'd the special permit for the project at 93rd Street and Old Cheney Road over the appeal of homeowners living west of the planned development.
Developers believe their plans meet a city desire for more and varied housing types within the city limits and offer a more affordable price point than traditional single-family home construction, project officials told the council.
Zoning in the existing and planned neighborhood allows them to build 59 more dwelling units on the land than they plan to build, but developers aren't interested in maximizing the housing density there, attorney Kent Seacrest told the council Monday.
"This is a 20-acre site we have the opportunity to redo since LPS no longer wants it to build a middle school (there)," Seacrest said.
The board of the neighboring Vintage Heights Homeowners Association backed the project, but Jeremy and Kristin Kraemer, who live west of the development in Vintage Heights, oppose the development and appealed its earlier, unanimous approval by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
The Kraemers were the people who testified against the project at Monday's council meeting, though other neighbors sent emails to the council asking council members to reject it.
They moved to Vintage Heights seeking a home on a larger lot for their family, and plans to build a school on the vacant ground to the east excited them, Kristin Kraemer said.
You have free articles remaining.
With the change of plans, they would prefer the new neighborhood mirror their subdivision of single-family and two-story homes with consistent lots, they said.
There's about 80 single-family homes in their subdivision, and the number of houses in the development plans for east of 93rd Street concern them, she said.
Specifically, they're worried the new neighborhood will have increased traffic and be less safe, especially with more driveways off 93rd Street, she said.
"Obviously, it's smart business," Kristin Kraemer said of denser housing plan. "But in our opinion, it does not maintain the integrity, the safety and the design of the neighborhood."
Brad Marshall of Olsson projected the traffic generated in the new neighborhood would amount to fewer daily cars passing through than if a middle school had been built on the site as once planned.
Councilman Richard Meginnis, who represents the neighborhood, said he's concerned long-term about the traffic stress on the intersection of 93rd Street and Old Cheney Road.
Impact fees generated by the development could ultimately pay for such an improvement, Seacrest told the board.
The homes offered in the new neighborhood would be smaller and sell for between $250,000 to $325,000, according to development officials.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington said she shared the traffic concerns of Meginnis, but she supports the project's aim to diversify housing in the neighborhood and provide a level of affordability.
"Though this is not considered very, very affordable housing, it is certainly more affordable on the small-size lots and the structures than some of the other homes in the area," Washington said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.