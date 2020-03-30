Diverse, denser southeast Lincoln housing development receives Council approval over some neighbors objection

The Kraemers were the people who testified against the project at Monday's council meeting, though other neighbors sent emails to the council asking council members to reject it.

They moved to Vintage Heights seeking a home on a larger lot for their family, and plans to build a school on the vacant ground to the east excited them, Kristin Kraemer said.

With the change of plans, they would prefer the new neighborhood mirror their subdivision of single-family and two-story homes with consistent lots, they said.

There's about 80 single-family homes in their subdivision, and the number of houses in the development plans for east of 93rd Street concern them, she said.

Specifically, they're worried the new neighborhood will have increased traffic and be less safe, especially with more driveways off 93rd Street, she said.

"Obviously, it's smart business," Kristin Kraemer said of denser housing plan. "But in our opinion, it does not maintain the integrity, the safety and the design of the neighborhood."

Brad Marshall of Olsson projected the traffic generated in the new neighborhood would amount to fewer daily cars passing through than if a middle school had been built on the site as once planned.