The fate of the hotly disputed Wilderness Crossing development lies again with the city, after courts dismissed two lawsuits over the planned housing development across the street from Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge.

Environmental and Native advocates oppose the development by Sam Manzitto Jr., who plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77 purchased from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

Their opposition centers on the risk of flooding caused by the development and the effect on wildlife and native habitat, though much of the attention has focused on the effects on the city’s oldest and most-used sweat lodge, located on private land across the street from the planned development.

Despite the opposition, in April, the City Council passed zoning and annexation ordinances, as well as an amendment to the comprehensive plan, that allowed the development to proceed.

Kathleen Danker, the owner of land known as the Fish Farm where the sweat lodge is located and that has now been annexed, appealed the City Council’s action in a Lancaster County District Court lawsuit.

Opponents also filed an appeal of the City Council's actions and the mayor's approval of them with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, which prompted the city to file a lawsuit asking the district court to decide whether the zoning board had the authority to hear the appeal.

Judge Darla Ideus dismissed the city’s lawsuit Wednesday, saying it was up to the Board of Zoning Appeals to determine whether it has jurisdiction to hear the case.

She ruled the city’s arguments about any potential harm caused by allowing the zoning board to decide was speculative, and that the city offered no compelling reason to short-circuit the appeals process.

“Allowing courts to pick apart a zoning board’s jurisdiction before the board has had a chance to decide that issue for itself would improperly intrude on the board’s authority,” the order said. “Further, parallel declaratory judgment proceedings would create the risk of inconsistent decisions and piecemeal litigation.”

Native advocates lauded the decision as quelling an attempt to suppress their voices by allowing them to move forward with the zoning board appeal.

“This decision is received with profound relief that our voices will be heard,” said Renee San Souci, a co-leader of Niskithe Prayer Camp, set up on the site of the proposed development for several days last spring to oppose it. “Even so, it also demonstrates that there is long-range work ahead of us to continue our efforts to be seen, heard and respected as Native people. Our connection to our ceremonies and to Mother Earth is not to be taken lightly.”

But the issue could well end up back in court.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said in a statement that the city still believes the Board of Zoning Appeals, as an unelected board, does not have the jurisdiction to veto a decision made by the council or the mayor. By not ruling on the city’s lawsuit, the court indicated the city and the zoning board can now make that decision, he said.

It’s unclear how that might happen. The Board of Zoning Appeals could put the issue on its agenda, or city officials could decide.

Sam Petto, ACLU of Nebraska communications director, said it would have to discuss options with its clients if the zoning board decides it doesn’t have the authority to hear the appeal.

In the other lawsuit filed by Danker, District Judge Jodi Nelson ruled that the court couldn't rule on the zoning and annexation ordinances because they are legislative actions and the court can only review judicial or quasi-judicial actions. The appeal of the comprehensive plan amendment, which went into effect before the zoning and annexation ordinances, was filed too late, the order said.

Ken Winston, who represented Danker, said she’s not planning to appeal the court’s decision at this point, but that more litigation on the Wilderness Crossing development is likely.

