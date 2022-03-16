Director of Lincoln's Parks and Recreation Department will retire in June

Longtime Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson will retire June 1.

“Lynn leaves his fingerprints on every one of our city's beloved parks, trails, and recreational programs,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release announcing Johnson's retirement. “His legacy of innovation, progress and dedication to our community will continue to benefit residents into the future.”

Johnson joined Lincoln Parks and Recreation in January 1997 as its planning and construction manager.

In 2000, then-Mayor Don Wesely appointed him director when Johnson's predecessor moved on. For the next 22 years, Johnson oversaw a department that today manages 133 parks, 134 miles of trails, 92 playgrounds, more than 80,000 street trees, nine public pools, six recreation centers, five golf courses, four dog runs and a nature center.

His first project as planning and construction manager was the site selection and design of the F Street Community Center. His first project as director was the renovation of the Sunken Gardens.

Johnson also was part of the Antelope Valley Project team that led the development of Union Plaza, extension of the trail along Antelope Creek north to Salt Creek, and improvements in Trago Park, including the combined spray ground and splash pad.

“It has been a great honor to serve as the director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation for 22 years, and it has been a privilege to be part of the team,” Johnson said. “I am so proud of the facilities, and programs, and services that our team provides to our community every day.”

He thanked the Lincoln Parks Foundation, partnering organizations and the public for supporting the department’s work.

The department’s ongoing partnership with the Great Plains Trails Network has helped the city create an interconnected trail system that supports both recreation and commuter use, Johnson said.

Other significant projects Johnson led as head of the department include expansion of the Pioneers Park Nature Center, renovation of Nebraska’s Centennial Mall, development of Tower Square at 13th and P streets, and the design of the future Air Park Recreation Center, which will share space with the new Williams Branch Library in Huskerville Park adjacent to Arnold Elementary School.

“It has been an honor to work alongside such an exemplary public servant, and while we will miss his incredible energy and drive as a leader on our team, we warmly wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement,” Gaylor Baird said.

The city will conduct a national search for a new director.

