Dining out literally expanded as mayor gives Lincoln restaurants more flexibility

More Lincoln restaurants can go al fresco to bump up their serving capacities while keeping diners socially distanced.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday took emergency action to allow restaurants to expand to their parking lots, their nearby lawns or the city sidewalk to keep tables further apart and increase their abilities to operate.

Her administration is even considering shutting down lightly driven streets, such as those in the Haymarket, to allow restaurants to seat customers where sidewalks are tight, she said.

Pandemic precautions shut down dine-in service for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, and since then, those businesses have been able to open up to half the customers their establishment can hold.

But the current directed health measure's rules restrict table size to six people and require tables to be 6 feet apart.

Given the sacrifice the hospitality industry has made during the pandemic, Gaylor Baird directed her team to reexamine pre-pandemic rules that could be eased to help restaurants expand their operations and comply with local health rules.