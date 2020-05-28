You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dining out literally expanded as mayor gives Lincoln restaurants more flexibility
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Dining out literally expanded as mayor gives Lincoln restaurants more flexibility

Lincoln reopening

Social distancing guidelines leave some tables off limits at Stauffer's Cafe & Pie Shoppe on Monday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

More Lincoln restaurants can go al fresco to bump up their serving capacities while keeping diners socially distanced. 

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday took emergency action to allow restaurants to expand to their parking lots, their nearby lawns or the city sidewalk to keep tables further apart and increase their abilities to operate. 

Her administration is even considering shutting down lightly driven streets, such as those in the Haymarket, to allow restaurants to seat customers where sidewalks are tight, she said.

Pandemic precautions shut down dine-in service for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, and since then, those businesses have been able to open up to half the customers their establishment can hold. 

Nebraska bars consider reopening under relaxed restrictions

But the current directed health measure's rules restrict table size to six people and require tables to be 6 feet apart. 

Given the sacrifice the hospitality industry has made during the pandemic, Gaylor Baird directed her team to reexamine pre-pandemic rules that could be eased to help restaurants expand their operations and comply with local health rules.

"In short, we have worked to develop out-of-the-box solutions that allow restaurants to achieve a greater capacity of customers without increasing the density of those customers," she said. 

Her move will temporarily relax certain requirements for restaurant tent permits, sidewalk cafe regulations, minimum parking standards, setbacks and rules for the distance from public restrooms, among others.

Lincoln woman seeks to overturn city's new regulations for home bakers

Permits will be reviewed and approved by an outdoor dining team, which in particular will help downtown restaurants expand their seating capabilities on the sidewalks, Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said.

"We think this is a great long-term amenity for the downtown to have more outdoor dining options, but we also think in the immediate term it's a way for restaurants to expand capacity and rehire the employees that have been left as they've been shut down," Marvin said.

Those permits could be revoked if problems arise, the mayor said.

Still, her executive order can't green-light alcohol service for diners looking for sip a margarita with their enchiladas or enjoy a beer with their burger at a newly approved outdoor table. 

Regulars return to restaurants, salon owner tries to keep up with flood of customers as Lincoln reopens

State liquor regulations tightly control the space where liquor service is approved for restaurants, but the mayor has introduced an ordinance that would seek to expedite approval of special designated licenses allowing restaurants to serve liquor outside of their typically licensed space.

Her administration is also working with state officials to further extend the lengths of those permits, she said. 

A hearing on the special designated license change will be held before the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

List of restaurants, retail and service businesses that have reopened in Lincoln

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News