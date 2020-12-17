 Skip to main content
Diaper, cash, blood donations among community's pandemic needs, Lincoln nonprofits say
Diaper, cash, blood donations among community's pandemic needs, Lincoln nonprofits say

Food donation

William Kieffe, with Food Bank of Lincoln, unloads some of the pallets with 35,640 pounds of butter and cheese donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints earlier this month.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Lincoln-area nonprofits serving families in financial straits because of the pandemic need monetary and diaper donations, officials from two social safety organizations said. 

The Food Bank of Lincoln always welcomes food donations, but with as many as 500 families coming to each distribution lately, John Mabry said the organization really needs cash donations to help it maximize the meals it can provide.  

"We need all the help we can get right now," Mabry said at a city news conference to promote giving in Lincoln.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said with many families unable to give gifts or make donations as they typically would, she was calling on residents on sounder financial footing to be especially generous this holiday season.

The Lincoln Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund that supports nonprofits during the pandemic has raised $1.2 million and handed out more than $932,000 so far. Officials overseeing that fund will meet in January to assess the next round of grants, Michelle Paulk of the foundation said. 

The Center for People in Need needs diapers for the families its serves, said Executive Director Chris Funk, adding that its clients have increased 156% since January 2019. 

Funk and others at the conference said the coronavirus vaccine's arrival in Lincoln has brought hope that the pandemic will end. 

"I think the poverty that has come out of this is likely to last a long time," Funk said.

Kari Lundeen of Nebraska Community Blood Bank said the organization's blood supply, which serves Omaha and Lincoln hospitals, has run dangerously low in part because of its suspension of mobile blood drives. 

It needs 1,000 donors a week to stabilize the supply, she said. 

The Blood Bank began COVID-19 antibody testing this week in an effort to identify potential donors of convalescent plasma, which is used to help treat COVID-19, Lundeen said.

That testing was paid for by funds from Operation Warp Speed, she said. 

"As some traditions with this holiday season have to be canceled or postponed, we ask that you start a new tradition of donating blood," she said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

For more giving information

For information on giving opportunities, visit: 

Lincoln Community Foundation - www.lcf.org

Center for People in Need - www.cfpin.org

Food Bank of Lincoln - www.lincolnfoodbank.org

Nebraska Blood Bank - www.ncbb.org

