Diaper, cash, blood donations among community's pandemic needs, Lincoln nonprofits say

Lincoln-area nonprofits serving families in financial straits because of the pandemic need monetary and diaper donations, officials from two social safety organizations said.

The Food Bank of Lincoln always welcomes food donations, but with as many as 500 families coming to each distribution lately, John Mabry said the organization really needs cash donations to help it maximize the meals it can provide.

"We need all the help we can get right now," Mabry said at a city news conference to promote giving in Lincoln.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said with many families unable to give gifts or make donations as they typically would, she was calling on residents on sounder financial footing to be especially generous this holiday season.

The Lincoln Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund that supports nonprofits during the pandemic has raised $1.2 million and handed out more than $932,000 so far. Officials overseeing that fund will meet in January to assess the next round of grants, Michelle Paulk of the foundation said.

The Center for People in Need needs diapers for the families its serves, said Executive Director Chris Funk, adding that its clients have increased 156% since January 2019.