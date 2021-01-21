Development of WarHorse casino formally begins; complex could be tallest building outside Lincoln's downtown

Developers are beginning to turn over their cards, providing details on Lincoln's first casino.

The Nebraska Horseman's Benevolent & Protective Association on Wednesday submitted an application to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department seeking a zoning change to accommodate the casino, a hotel and event center space at the Lincoln Race Course.

According to the application, the casino complex would have 165,000 square feet of space, which includes a gaming floor, event space, restaurant and 196 hotel rooms. It would include 1,500 stalls in an adjacent parking structure.

The horsemen's group which operates Lincoln Race Course also is seeking a height waver to allow a building up to 100 feet tall, which could make it the tallest Lincoln building outside of downtown.

WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chunk Inc., is partnering with the horsemen's group on the $200 million casino resort along West Denton Road near U.S. 77 in southwest Lincoln.

Renderings released earlier this month showed a seven-story structure with hotel rooms and a rooftop pool overlooking the horse track.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WarHorse is also working on casinos planned for Horsemen's Park in Omaha and Atokad Downs in South Sioux City.