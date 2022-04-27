Developers provide more details on Bishop Heights project

The proposed redevelopment of the Bishop Heights shopping center at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 has cleared its first hurdle.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to find the Bishop Heights Redevelopment Plan in conformance with the city-county Comprehensive Plan.

Three different entities are planning to redevelop the retail center, which for decades was anchored by a Shopko store that closed in spring 2019 after the retailer declared bankruptcy. The center has been mostly empty since, with just a Wells Fargo bank branch and an Arby's remaining open.

Also Wednesday, the developers submitted more detailed plans to the Planning Department about specific uses that could be part of the redevelopment.

A letter accompanying an application for a planned use development says the project will include 230 luxury apartment units to be built on the northern part of the site by EPC Real Estate Group.

RED Development, which owns the building that used to house Shopko and other businesses, plans to demolish it and develop either 70,000 square feet of commercial space or 50,000 square feet of commercial space and a 150-room hotel. Commercial space would likely include retail shops, restaurants and offices.

White Development Co. owns the former U.S. Bank branch building on the northwest part of the site, which it plans to develop into one larger office building or two smaller ones, with a maximum of 45,000 square feet of space.

Wells Fargo and Arby's are staying, with the Arby's building slated to get a makeover.

The letter also says the redevelopment will include a number of trail enhancements to make it more accessible to the nearby Rock Island and Helen Boosalis trails, including two new sidewalk connections.

While some neighbors have expressed concerns about the potential for increased traffic, a traffic study submitted with the plans shows that while traffic would increase in the morning, it would drop by 28% in the evening and by 18% overall.

The cost of the development is estimated at nearly $90 million, with nearly $78 million coming from the developers and anywhere from $9 million to $11 million coming from the city in the form of tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use future property taxes generated by projects to pay for certain upfront costs.

No one spoke in opposition to the development and planning commissioners were complimentary of the plans.

Commissioner Dick Campbell called it a "well put together plan," while Chairwoman Tracy Edgerton said it was the kind of "mixed-use infill" that the city is seeking.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission voted to find the city's Capital Improvement Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan in conformance with the Comprehensive Plan.

The documents guide how the city will spend its money on its buildings, roads and other infrastructure.

The CIP lists six years' worth of proposed projects and the TIP lists four years' worth, with the first two years being incorporated into the current city budget.

