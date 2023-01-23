Developers ask for zoning change to allow for row houses along MoPac Trail in Lincoln

Developers who plan to turn a portion of the 7 acres between the MoPac Bike Trail and Deadmans Run in east Lincoln into row-style town homes asked the City Council Monday to approve a zoning change to allow the project to move forward.

The zoning change would apply to a small portion of the area designated for the town homes that is not already zoned for residential use.

The project is located along the MoPac Trail between 66th and 70th streets on land that for years was Finke Gardens & Nursery across the street from Gateway Mall and between the bike trail and Deadmans Run. When the owners retired, they sold the site to the owner of Clocktower Animal Clinic.

The council already approved a redevelopment agreement for the first phase of the plan to construct a new building for the animal clinic, which has outgrown its current space just east of Walgreens at 70th and O streets.

The Clocktower Animal Clinic owner plans to invest about $4 million to build a nearly 8,000-square-foot clinic on the western portion of the Finke site, next to the existing garden center building.

As part of the redevelopment agreement it approved earlier, the council authorized $240,000 in tax-increment financing for that portion of the project. TIF allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The second phase of the project will involve rehabbing the existing buildings to attract complementary animal-service tenants. The third phase will develop the land that runs from 66th Street to 70th Street along the MoPac Trail into row house-style townhomes.

When it’s done, the project will include 21,500 square feet of commercial space and up to 32 town homes.

Urban Development officials have had some initial discussions with the developer about making those town homes “missing middle” housing — lower-priced, single-family housing in walkable neighborhoods or transitional areas — but it could also be market-rate housing.

Once all phases are completed, the project will cost $16 million to $18 million, including about $3 million in TIF, according to planning documents.

As part of the zoning change, the developers asked for several waivers involving setbacks, the location of sidewalks, stormwater detention and how many animals can be in the outdoor area. The developers sought a waiver to allow more animals because the businesses in the commercial area will likely be related to animal service.

Councilman Richard Meginnis asked how the residential development would affect nearby businesses with liquor licenses, such as the Cosmic Eye brewery. City ordinance prohibits establishments from selling alcohol within a certain distance of residences.

Planning Director David Cary said existing businesses would be allowed to continue selling alcohol and that grandfather clause would apply to the property, so if another business came to that location it could also sell alcohol.

The City Council will vote on the zoning change at its Jan. 30 meeting.

