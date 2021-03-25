Developer wants to build 'iconic project' on West Haymarket's last vacant lot

Developer WRK received a seven-year extension Thursday in its effort to put up a six-story, multimillion-dollar building on the last vacant lot in the West Haymarket district.

West Haymarket Joint Public Agency officials unanimously approved the extension on its agreement for the lot at Canopy and Q streets, a block from the entrance to Pinnacle Bank Arena and backing up to the city's Green 2 parking garage.

"This extension gives us time to try to create an iconic project," said WRK developer Will Scott, adding that the pandemic has upended previous assumptions about office space.

In 2019, South Canopy LLC, which is led by WRK developers Will and Rob Scott, acquired the lot from the JPA in a land swap, where WRK paid $1.55 million and the JPA purchased a lot planned for the future South Haymarket Park.

The initial agreement required South Canopy to begin construction later this year and finish the building's foundation by May 2022.

Under the new agreement, WRK has until May 2029 to complete the foundation of the building, which will be north of Hudl's headquarters.