Developer wants to build 'iconic project' on West Haymarket's last vacant lot

Developer WRK received a seven-year extension Thursday in its effort to put up a six-story, multimillion-dollar building on the last vacant lot in the West Haymarket district.
West Haymarket Joint Public Agency officials unanimously approved the extension on its agreement for the lot at Canopy and Q streets, a block from the entrance to Pinnacle Bank Arena and backing up to the city's Green 2 parking garage.
"This extension gives us time to try to create an iconic project," said WRK developer Will Scott, adding that the pandemic has upended previous assumptions about office space.
Officials expected to extend timeframe for developer to begin construction on prime property in West Haymarket
In 2019, South Canopy LLC, which is led by WRK developers Will and Rob Scott, acquired the lot from the JPA in a land swap, where WRK paid $1.55 million and the JPA purchased a lot planned for the future South Haymarket Park.
The initial agreement required South Canopy to begin construction later this year and finish the building's foundation by May 2022.
Under the new agreement, WRK has until May 2029 to complete the foundation of the building, which will be north of Hudl's headquarters.
WRK must still construct a six-story, 100,000-square-foot building that costs at least $15 million, features a public courtyard on the site and has first-floor space for active uses such as a restaurant or retail.
"I am a big supporter of loyalty," JPA board member and University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare said before the vote. "I am in support of what (WRK is) doing and what's going on with the extension."
WRK had planned for the building to be a mix of retail, office and residential space.
If WRK fails to uphold its commitments, the city can buy back the land for the original purchase price and will not have to pay interest as the initial agreement required.
WRK has invested a lot of money in the block's redevelopment, so it intends to begin a project as soon as is feasible, Will Scott said.
"The last thing we want to do is hurry up and put something up that the city’s not proud of," Will Scott said during the meeting.
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS:
Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo is now open.
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.