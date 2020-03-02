Developer sees need for more downtown student housing

Grubb said Campion had tried to develop affordable housing and had plans for a site near the Campion project, but the project wasn’t feasible.

“This is what we can proceed with at this time,” Grubb said.

The project would receive $5.5 million in tax-increment financing if approved, and some of the TIF generated by the project would pay for streetscape improvements, greenery, and sidewalk improvements along 10th Street, said Dan Marvin, Lincoln Urban Development Department director.

The first two floors would have 24 rowhouse-style units with street access, and apartments on the upper five floors, according to project plans.

Council Chair Jane Raybould asked the project team what gives it an advantage to students looking for downtown housing.

Developers believe their plans for a dog park, a pool and outdoor space, along with the smart and electronic amenities inside, would set Campion apart from other downtown student housing options, Grubb said.

“We want students who are serious about school, and we’re going to take care of them,” Grubb told the Council.

The Council will vote on the project’s redevelopment agreement and related TIF next week.