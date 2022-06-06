Developer: Affordable housing project on VA campus needs to be taller than originally planned

The developer of Victory Park on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets is asking the City Council to allow it to make apartment buildings along the north property line taller than originally planned.

George Achola, vice president for Burlington Capital Real Estate, the developer of the Victory Park project, said the nearly 60 acres on the VA campus are being redeveloped in phases — including the latest phase, which will be an 84-unit senior housing project.

The apartments will be affordable housing, he said, with preference given to veterans.

Affordable housing is one of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's priorities, and in December the City Council approved up to $6 million in bonds for the Victory Park project. The developer will use federal low-income housing tax credits to pay off the debt. The city acts as a conduit, issuing the bonds but not incurring any liability.

Last year, a new outpatient clinic on the northwest edge of the VA campus opened, and in 2019, a new apartment building for low-income veterans opened. The next phases involve repurposing the former VA hospital, and building both apartments and townhouses.

The issue with the 84-unit apartment buildings along the north property line is the terrain, which makes it necessary to build the apartments to three stories — up to 50 feet — rather than the current two-story height limit at 35 feet, Achola said.

A 100-foot setback from the residential neighborhood would remain.

Some neighbors in the area adjacent to Victory Park opposed the taller buildings, citing privacy concerns and the possible negative effect on property valuations.

Ed Schnabel, a veteran, said the developer has not communicated well with neighbors and veterans. The developer has yet to plant trees it promised as part of the first housing project, nor has it flown a flag in the area since it took over, he said.

Achola said he’d make sure the flag is raised. The company hasn't yet planted trees because the later phases — including this project — need to be finished first, he said, and promised to meet with neighbors to update them on details of the latest project.

The council will vote at its June 13 meeting on the amendment to the plan, which would increase the height limit.

