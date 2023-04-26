Park enthusiasts, trail lovers, skateboarders, fundraisers and local officials gathered in a windswept vacant lot Tuesday near Seventh and N streets to see a glimpse of its future.

New designs for South Haymarket Park — renderings of which were perched on the uneven ground in the southwest corner of the 6.68 acres that will become Lincoln’s newest park by the end of 2025 — showed off some of the major features.

Planning for those features have been ongoing for the past four years, said Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross, and will include a canopy with front porch-style swinging benches along N Street, shaded seating areas, an in-ground skate park that can host competitions and demonstrations, a dog park, a plaza with an interactive water feature, trees, lawns and gardens featuring native species, an accessible playground and what will be called the Chris Beutler Trail.

The short trail — about a quarter-mile long — will skirt the west side of the park and will connect the Jamaica North Trail at Fourth and J streets with the N Street and Haymarket trails.

“We unveil today the design concepts for our South Haymarket Park — a destination urban park that will enhance Lincoln’s economy and quality of life for generations to come,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

The $15 million park will support continued growth of downtown living, act as a catalyst for economic development activity and tourism, and promote health equity and a livable community, she said.

Construction of the park is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024 and is being designed by GGN, a Seattle-based landscape and architecture firm.

City officials announced in January they’d selected East Downtown Development Corp. — EaDo for short — as the developer. Nelnet and Speedway Properties formed the EaDo LLC when they partnered to develop the Telegraph District, near 21st and L streets.

“Everything we talked about that was going to be a catalyst (downtown) came to fruition,” said Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO Todd Ogden. “With all this, one thing I can say is we know downtown isn’t going anywhere. So we’re here to stay.”

City officials have been envisioning a park in South Haymarket since it first appeared in the 2005 Downtown Master Plan. It was a “catalyst” project, as was Pinnacle Bank Arena, the West Haymarket area, the protected bike lane on N Street and Tower Square at 13th and P streets.

Stuckey-Ross gave a nod to the Ponca, Omaha, Winnebago, Otoe tribes, whose ancestral homeland was on the land.

“We honor and respect their legacy today and in the future with thoughtful use of this land,” she said.

South Haymarket Park will change the city, she said, as Pioneers Park did when it was dedicated 93 years ago, Antelope Park 118 years and Holmes Lake Park 61 years ago.

The city received $2.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to help pay for the park, and has used city money in the capital improvement program for design work.

The remainder will come from donations, and Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director Randy Gordon said so far they’ve raised $6.7 million.

Donors include the J.A. Woollam Foundation — construction on the Woollam company’s expansion was going on just to the east of where park supporters gathered Tuesday — the Great Plains Trail Network and the Lincoln Community Foundation, which has $200,000 in an endowment for upkeep and maintenance of the park.

Gravel Worlds, an organization that hosts annual long-distance bike races around the outskirts of Lincoln, has raised money to create a trailhead in honor of Randy Gibson. Gibson, a well-known cyclist and Gravel Worlds pioneer, was killed by a drunken driver in 2017 while biking on West Sprague Road.

The city had golf carts to take participants to the south end of the someday-park and just as the speakers finished, a train came by along the tracks just to the west.

“Perfect timing,” said Gaylor Baird. “It’s a wrap!”

