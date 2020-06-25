Demonstrators march through Lincoln streets Thursday evening
Demonstrators march through Lincoln streets Thursday evening

  • Updated
Protest

Protesters march on South 33rd Street toward A Street on Thursday as part of a Black Leaders Movement march showing solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

 Courtesy photo

About 100 demonstrators showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community marched through Lincoln on Thursday.

The peaceful protesters initially gathered near 11th and M streets around 7 p.m. before marching to 27th and O streets. Marchers later went east and turned south down 33rd Street before gathering at the Retired Teachers Fountain at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway just before 9 p.m. 

Many demonstrators waved signs and rainbow flags in support of the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter movement.

The Black Leaders Movement organized the march in an effort to show solidarity with African Americans in the LGBTQ community.

The protest later dispersed around 10 p.m., with some groups reported near the Lincoln Children's Zoo and Lincoln High, according to emergency scanner traffic.

