Demonstrators march through Lincoln streets Thursday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 100 demonstrators showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community marched through Lincoln on Thursday.

The peaceful protesters initially gathered near 11th and M streets around 7 p.m. before marching to 27th and O streets. Marchers later went east and turned south down 33rd Street before gathering at the Retired Teachers Fountain at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway just before 9 p.m.

Many demonstrators waved signs and rainbow flags in support of the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter movement.

The Black Leaders Movement organized the march in an effort to show solidarity with African Americans in the LGBTQ community.

The protest later dispersed around 10 p.m., with some groups reported near the Lincoln Children's Zoo and Lincoln High, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Love 7 Funny 6 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 27