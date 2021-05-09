Democratic sweep of City Council at-large seats a first in 42 years

In the ensuing years, the Council was often a 4-3 or 5-2 split — often with Democrats in the majority.

Democrats have won two or often three of the district seats, and twice have held all four. Republicans won all three at-large seats twice in the 1980s. Democrats usually won one seat, or sometimes two at-large seats. But until last Tuesday, they’d never won all three.

“To come to this point is amazing,” Wesley said. “Lincoln at the local level has become solidly Democratic. And it used to be solidly Republican in the ’70s.”

Last week's election, he said, is a sign that the diversification that began in the late ’70s is even broader now.

Robin Eschliman, a former council woman who owns her own real estate firm, has watched a slow decline in voters picking Republicans in city races.

In 2013, 52% of voters cast votes for Republicans; 47% for Democrats. By this year, she said, it had shifted: 54% voted for Democrats, 46% for Republicans.

According to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, the city has 66,015 registered Republicans and 66,072 registered Democrats. There are another 41,628 independents and 8,122 Libertarians.