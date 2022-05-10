 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LANCASTER CO. PUBLIC DEFENDER

Democratic challenger unseats former boss in Lancaster County public defender's race

  • Updated
  • 0

Lancaster County will have a new public defender come November after Democratic challenger Kristi Egger beat the incumbent, her former boss, in the party’s primary election Tuesday. 

Egger, who in January retired from the defender’s office after 33 years and filed to run against Joe Nigro, will face Trevin Preble, a Lincoln attorney who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in November. 

Kristi Egger

Kristi Egger, 2022 candidate for Lancaster County Public Defender. 

Egger, a political newcomer, won with 14,556 votes  just over 64% of ballots cast in the face  compared to Nigro's 8,088. 

“Hard work pays off, by golly,” said Egger, whose team canvassed more than 10,000 houses in 80 precincts ahead of the election, adding that she would work just as hard in the general election, and if she wins, in the public defender's office. 

Strong support from early voters buoyed Egger's bid. She received 9,094 votes on early ballots, compared with Nigro's 5,359. 

The two attorneys agreed on key issues — fighting mass incarceration and establishing a mental health court — but differed on leadership. 

Egger argued the public defender needs to be present in the office and courtroom, painting Nigro as an absentee boss. Her victory ends Nigro’s stint as public defender after two terms.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

