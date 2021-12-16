Deb Schorr announces plan to run for sixth term as Lancaster County commissioner

Deb Schorr announced plans to run for her sixth term as Lancaster County Commissioner representing District 3 in the southern part of the county.
Schorr, the longest-serving County Board member, has been chairwoman of the board four times during her tenure. She was first elected in 2002.
Schorr has been especially involved in infrastructure financing, and the county partnered with the city and state to provide funding for the South Beltway when she was chairwoman of the Railroad Transportation Safety District.
She also has advocated for the 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway project. Coordinated by the RTSD, the multimillion-dollar project would create an overpass along a new section of 33rd Street that connects to an Adams Street extension, eliminating railroad crossings at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway and at 35th and Adams.
She is the chairwoman of the Lancaster County Justice Council, a group that brings a variety of community leaders together to address the complex issues facing the county.
“My experience will be beneficial in successfully overcoming financial challenges facing Lancaster County while controlling property tax spending,” she said.
The Nebraska Association of County Officials elected Schorr president in 2019, and she is a member of the organization’s 2022 board of directors. She also is on the National Association of Counties Transportation Committee. Both positions, she said, allow her to relay to state and federal officials how their decisions will affect local government.
Schorr advocates for strategic community planning and worked with businesses, nonprofits and other governmental entities to decide how to allocate more than $100 million in COVID-19 relief given to the city and county as part of the federal American Recovery Plan.
She also advocates for the innovative use of lodging tax dollars to increase the number of visitors and events to Lincoln.
District 3, which Schorr represents, includes the towns of Hickman, Denton, Firth, Panama, Hallam, Roca and Sprague.
Sean Flowerday, who represents District 1 in central Lincoln, has announced his plans to seek reelection, as has Rick Vest, who represents District 5, which includes northeast Lincoln, Waverly and northeast Lancaster County.
The five-person County Board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administering several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.
Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and will be paid $48,475 in 2021.
