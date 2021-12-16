Deb Schorr announces plan to run for sixth term as Lancaster County commissioner

Deb Schorr announced plans to run for her sixth term as Lancaster County Commissioner representing District 3 in the southern part of the county.

Schorr, the longest-serving County Board member, has been chairwoman of the board four times during her tenure. She was first elected in 2002.

Schorr has been especially involved in infrastructure financing, and the county partnered with the city and state to provide funding for the South Beltway when she was chairwoman of the Railroad Transportation Safety District.

She also has advocated for the 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway project. Coordinated by the RTSD, the multimillion-dollar project would create an overpass along a new section of 33rd Street that connects to an Adams Street extension, eliminating railroad crossings at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway and at 35th and Adams.

She is the chairwoman of the Lancaster County Justice Council, a group that brings a variety of community leaders together to address the complex issues facing the county.

“My experience will be beneficial in successfully overcoming financial challenges facing Lancaster County while controlling property tax spending,” she said.