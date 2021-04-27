COVID-19 vaccination pace slowing down in Lincoln, statewide

Most health experts have said it's likely children 12 and older will be able to be vaccinated by the time school starts in the fall, but no firm timelines have been given.

Gaylor Baird, who has two children who have received a first vaccine dose and one who is too young to be vaccinated, said that as more and more people get vaccinated, "we are helping to build a web of protection for all of the children in the community."

Local officials have set a goal of getting 75% of eligible people fully vaccinated. So far, only one age group, people ages 65-74, has reached that threshold, although others are close. Nearly 80% of all people ages 75 and older have gotten at least one shot, and 2 of every 3 residents 35 and older have gotten one vaccine dose.

Health Director Pat Lopez said Lancaster County has not had an issue with people skipping their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, with "well over 97%" of people so far returning for a second dose.

"We are on our way," to reaching that 75% goal, Lopez said.

Now that the vaccines are more widely available and the focus is on younger age groups, Lopez said the Health Department will be hosting more smaller clinics.