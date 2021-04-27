COVID-19 vaccination pace slowing down in Lincoln, statewide

After peaking a couple of weeks ago, the pace of local COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed considerably.
Only about 5,500 Lancaster County residents got a first vaccine dose last week, down from 15,000 the previous week and the lowest total since the week ending Feb. 26.
Total vaccinations, including first and second doses, numbered about 11,500 last week, down from 24,600 a week earlier.
Those numbers mirror a statewide trend. State health officials said 93,284 doses of the vaccines were administered last week in Nebraska, which was less than half the 211,057 doses the state reported a week earlier.
It also was the first time that fewer than 100,000 doses were administered in a week in Nebraska.
But local officials expressed optimism over the pace of vaccinations, as efforts move to focus on younger people. As of Tuesday, more than 46% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and over are fully vaccinated and nearly 66% have gotten a first dose.
Those percentages exceed the state average and are tops among the 19 health districts in Nebraska.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pointed to the efforts of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and its partners, which have held 62 vaccination clinics since Jan. 22, or an average of about two every three days.
"That's what winning looks like right now in this extraordinary moment in our community's history," she said.
Vaccination efforts, both locally and statewide, are pivoting away from large mass clinics such as those that have been held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and toward smaller, more-targeted clinics.
The county last week began holding vaccination clinics at rural and parochial high schools and is hitting the public high schools in Lincoln this week. More than 500 students received vaccine doses Monday at Lincoln East and Lincoln High. Clinics took place Tuesday at Northeast and North Star, and are scheduled Wednesday at Southeast and Southwest.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said the district is "taking major steps forward" in combating the pandemic, and while there won't be a 600-page pandemic plan for next fall, there will still be a plan that will in large part reflect where the community is in battling COVID-19.
"The best way to get back to normal, as many people hope and wish for, is to get vaccinated," he said.
Right now, only people 16 and older can get a vaccine, but Joel said he hopes it will be available to younger students soon.
Most health experts have said it's likely children 12 and older will be able to be vaccinated by the time school starts in the fall, but no firm timelines have been given.
Gaylor Baird, who has two children who have received a first vaccine dose and one who is too young to be vaccinated, said that as more and more people get vaccinated, "we are helping to build a web of protection for all of the children in the community."
Local officials have set a goal of getting 75% of eligible people fully vaccinated. So far, only one age group, people ages 65-74, has reached that threshold, although others are close. Nearly 80% of all people ages 75 and older have gotten at least one shot, and 2 of every 3 residents 35 and older have gotten one vaccine dose.
Health Director Pat Lopez said Lancaster County has not had an issue with people skipping their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, with "well over 97%" of people so far returning for a second dose.
"We are on our way," to reaching that 75% goal, Lopez said.
Now that the vaccines are more widely available and the focus is on younger age groups, Lopez said the Health Department will be hosting more smaller clinics.
There is only one clinic scheduled this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and it is for second doses. There are two drive-thru clinics scheduled at Gateway Mall on Wednesday and Saturday, with the Saturday clinic offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was reapproved for use after a pause to investigate cases of blood clots in an extremely small number of recipients. There also is a clinic planned at CHI St. Elizabeth on Saturday.
And Lopez said there will be two neighborhood clinics next week: May 4 from 3-7 p.m. at the Air Park Recreation Center, and May 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the Belmont Recreation Center. She said the department is finalizing plans for additional dates and locations for other neighborhood clinics.
The county Tuesday said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low-yellow range, same as it was last week. Case numbers rose slightly last week, but Lopez said the overall trend is a slow and steady decrease in numbers. And while local hospitalizations have risen slightly over the past couple of weeks, the number of Lancaster County residents hospitalized has dropped slightly. Thirty-four people were hospitalized Tuesday, including 20 Lancaster County residents.
There has not been a COVID-related death in the county since April 19.
