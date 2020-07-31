COVID-19 risk dial improves slightly as city's mask mandate continues

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has moved its COVID-19 risk dial to the low-orange range, still considered high risk but an improvement from last week's rating of mid-orange.
The change, announced at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's coronavirus briefing on Friday, comes as Lincoln's mask mandate nears the end of its second week and was prompted by trends observed in the risk dial's key indicators.
Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said each of those five indicators, which include new case counts and positive test percentages, have trended downward or remained steady over the past week.
The mayor announced 29 new COVID-19 cases in the community Friday, bringing the total to 3,021. The death toll in Lancaster County remains at 15. In all, 1,279 local cases have recovered, and hospitalizations remain at 19, including 12 Lancaster County residents.
The mask mandate has been helpful in reducing spread, Lopez said, and public buy-in has been vital to its success.
“Most people are doing a great job in wearing face coverings," she said.
The slight improvements celebrated in Lincoln on Friday came as Omaha officials who seemed set on enacting a similar mask mandate opted against it after the Nebraska Attorney General's office challenged the city's ability to enact one.
Lincoln's mandate is not being challenged, Lopez said, because the county-city health department predates the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, offering an exemption of sorts from state control.
The average weekly case count — a key factor in the risk dial's placement — has shown signs of leveling off since the mandate began on July 20, Lopez said, and positive test rates may have begun to trend downward again.
Testing capacity and availability remain high, Lopez said, as over 5,000 residents were tested this week, bringing the community's total to 44,000 tests.
“Unlike many locations in the country," she said, "testing capacity and availability is not an issue here.”
Lopez said the department would like to see a faster turnaround on results from testing laboratories, which would allow local health officials to begin contact tracing sooner on positive cases, but this is out of the department's control. Once they receive the information, she said, the department has adequate staff and resources to meet the demand for contact tracing in the community.
Hospital capacity remains healthy locally, Lopez said, with nearly 50% of ICU beds and 90% of ventilators still available.
On the whole, she said, things are headed in the right direction, but further adherence to preventative measures is the only way to continue these positive trends.
“We are still in orange, and the risk of spread remains high," Lopez said.
Epidemiologist Raju Kakarlapudi said the health department closely tracks measures and metrics to place the dial accurately each week. Those parameters are informed by sources like Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and have been regularly updated throughout the pandemic to reflect updated scientific discoveries on the virus and its spread.
Kakarlapudi said the dial provides a robust descriptor of the pandemic's course in the area and provides a reference for public policy decisions by taking several factors into account at once.
Gaylor Baird said that while the dial and its placement has become a lightning rod for public opinion, it provides a considerable amount of information to the public in a succinct manner.
“Our health department has taken great care to look at the big picture,” Gaylor Baird said.
The dial's lower placement and the ability to safely stage large gatherings like Lincoln Public Schools' graduation ceremonies gives the department hope that further reopening efforts can be successful, Lopez said. The department worked with Pinewood Bowl ahead of the Beach Boy's concert scheduled there this weekend, and they will closely follow case counts and contact tracing related to the event next week.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 445 new cases Friday, bringing the total cases to 26,211.
There were four reported deaths in the state on Friday, which raised the total to 332. The total number of people tested for the virus rose to 275,544.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair, 7.30.20
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Steve Warren football camp, 7.25
Lincoln Northeast graduation 7.24
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School 7.23
Jordan Larson volleyball camp, 7.22
Mask
Legislature resumes
Harmony Explosion camp
LPS virus teachers
UNL spacing
COVID-19 testing
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Community Garden
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.