COVID-19 risk dial improves slightly as city's mask mandate continues

Lincoln's mandate is not being challenged, Lopez said, because the county-city health department predates the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, offering an exemption of sorts from state control.

The average weekly case count — a key factor in the risk dial's placement — has shown signs of leveling off since the mandate began on July 20, Lopez said, and positive test rates may have begun to trend downward again.

Testing capacity and availability remain high, Lopez said, as over 5,000 residents were tested this week, bringing the community's total to 44,000 tests.

“Unlike many locations in the country," she said, "testing capacity and availability is not an issue here.”

Lopez said the department would like to see a faster turnaround on results from testing laboratories, which would allow local health officials to begin contact tracing sooner on positive cases, but this is out of the department's control. Once they receive the information, she said, the department has adequate staff and resources to meet the demand for contact tracing in the community.

Hospital capacity remains healthy locally, Lopez said, with nearly 50% of ICU beds and 90% of ventilators still available.