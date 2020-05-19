COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County include three nursing home residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three of the seven deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County were residents of local nursing homes, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday.

All but one of those seven people who died had been hospitalized for several days, and the other died as they were seeking treatment at an emergency room, Lopez said.

The latest death, reported Tuesday, marked the second in two days and sixth death reported this month.

Those in Lancaster County who have succumbed to COVID-19 ranged in age from their late 50s to their late 80s, and all have had underlying health conditions, she said.

"We have to remember these are individuals, these residents, who have really critical health needs in addition to their age," Lopez said.

Nebraska has recorded 62 deaths at long-term care facilities, with 380 residents testing positive at 89 facilities.

To date, 12 residents of the 52 licensed long-term care facilities in Lancaster County have contracted coronavirus, Lopez said.

Many of the cases have been confirmed in the last week, a span in which Lancaster County's overall cases have grown by about 300, according to the health department.