County seeking applications to fill a vacancy on the board of zoning appeals

Lancaster County is looking for another member of the board of zoning appeals to fill the remaining term of a board member who has resigned.

The County Board of Zoning Appeals term ends March 31, 2025.

The board consists of five citizens appointed by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners for staggered five-year terms.

Herschel Staats is leaving the board. Other members are Jeff Frack, Jim Pinkerton, Matthew Warner and Ed Woeppel.

The board is charged by state and local law with hearing cases relating to variances to the county's zoning resolution, errors in decisions or determinations of administrative officials, or certain exceptions relating to height, area, density or parking requirements.

For example, one of the last appeals the board heard was a request to waive the minimum lot size requirement for land zoned as agricultural from 20 acres to 5.6 acres.

The board meetings are held the second Friday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., unless they have no applications to hear. The board typically meets once or twice a year.

All interested applicants must complete the appointment application on the Lancaster County website. For more information, contact Tom Cajka, with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at tcajka@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-5662.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

