County rejects request to lower property value for Lincoln insurance building burned by rioters

State law implies only damage caused by Mother Nature can be grounds to lower a value, he said.

"It's unfortunate that a building was destroyed in everything that was going on," Zieg said at a hearing Thursday, "but as (the law) reads, it says a fire, an earthquake, a flood, a tornado or other natural event."

Last year, the board did lower the value for the Dairy Sweet property after a tornado flattened the ice cream stand near Pioneers Park in May, said Derek Niederklein of the Lancaster County Assessor's Office.

The Inland Insurance request was one of eight such requests covering a total of 16 parcels in Lincoln that each were denied by the board.

The other requests came from a handful of businesses that claimed the COVID-19 pandemic had devastated their bottom line.

Jacob Acers, who represented several Lincoln hotels, told the board that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ruled a pandemic was a natural event, and although the Nebraska Supreme Court has not weighed in on the issue, he believes the economic devastation would qualify as a natural calamity.

Acers said he believed Nebraska's law was written to broadly include other calamities that would extend to the pandemic.