You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County rejects request to lower property value for Lincoln insurance building burned by rioters
View Comments
editor's pick

County rejects request to lower property value for Lincoln insurance building burned by rioters

{{featured_button_text}}
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31

Officials say they will tear down the Universal-Inland Insurance building destroyed by a fire as police protests turned violent along Lincoln Mall in May.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

Lancaster County commissioners on Thursday declined to lower the property value of the downtown Lincoln insurance building torched by rioters in late May. 

Shannon Doering asked the commissioners who were sitting as the County Board of Equalization to reduce the value of the Universal Surety Co. and Inland Insurance Co. building at 12th Street and Lincoln Mall because the building was a total loss after rioters set fire to it overnight May 30. 

"In its current state, the building is not usable and has no windows, electricity, water, or services," the company said in its request for a reduced valuation.

In January, the Lancaster County Assessor's staff raised the tax value of the corner property to $793,000, the basis for determining its annual property tax bill.

City Hall: Ban on signs sought for Lincoln City Council meetings

Staff, meanwhile, work just down the street from their fire-ravaged building at 1010 Lincoln Mall, and insurance adjusters continue completing their assessment of the building that will ultimately be torn down, Doering told the board. 

Under a relatively new state law, property owners can seek a lower valuation if their property sustained significant damage as the result of a calamity between Jan. 1 and July 1.

But on the advice of Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Dan Zieg, the board denied the request to alter the valuation due to damage. 

State law implies only damage caused by Mother Nature can be grounds to lower a value, he said.  

"It's unfortunate that a building was destroyed in everything that was going on," Zieg said at a hearing Thursday, "but as (the law) reads, it says a fire, an earthquake, a flood, a tornado or other natural event."

Ricketts defends his decision not to mandate masks

Last year, the board did lower the value for the Dairy Sweet property after a tornado flattened the ice cream stand near Pioneers Park in May, said Derek Niederklein of the Lancaster County Assessor's Office.  

The Inland Insurance request was one of eight such requests covering a total of 16 parcels in Lincoln that each were denied by the board.

The other requests came from a handful of businesses that claimed the COVID-19 pandemic had devastated their bottom line. 

Jacob Acers, who represented several Lincoln hotels, told the board that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ruled a pandemic was a natural event, and although the Nebraska Supreme Court has not weighed in on the issue, he believes the economic devastation would qualify as a natural calamity.

Acers said he believed Nebraska's law was written to broadly include other calamities that would extend to the pandemic. 

But Zieg countered that the state property tax administrator has looked at the issue and drawn a similar analogy to farmland, which is income-producing property.

If crops are destroyed or livestock killed, that doesn't lower the property's value under state property valuation law, he said. 

"Those are the rules we have to play by," Zieg said.

Judge tosses city's motion for injunction to close Madsen's, says there are other options

Before the vote, Commissioner Rick Vest described the cases as heartbreaking stories, but he and other commissioners believed they were legally bound to deny the requests.

The board's decisions can be appealed to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

Photos from violent and peaceful protests across Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News