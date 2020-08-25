County engineer criticizes infrastructure funding as Lancaster County Board passes budget

Initially, the Ag Society requested commissioners raise its property tax levy to give it $2.25 million for rodeo improvements. Last week, the Ag Society revised its request of the commissioners to $400,000.

No one testified on behalf of the Ag Society at the budget hearing Tuesday, and commissioners did not raise the society's levy to meet its request.

Speaking on behalf of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau, former county commissioner Larry Hudkins told the board that area farmers support the Event Center and hope the county can find a way to meet the Ag Society's request.

"We wish to add our support to your efforts as long as they do not involve increasing property taxes again," Hudkins said.

This proposed budget would keep the county's property tax levy at 28.1576 cents per $100 of property valuation.

Annually, Lancaster County pulls in about 13% of a city property owner's tax payment, compared with the city of Lincoln (16%) and Lincoln Public Schools (61%), with other entities such as community colleges and natural resources districts making up the remaining 10%.

So the owner of a home valued at $201,600, the average value of a home in Lancaster County, would pay about $568 in taxes to the county.