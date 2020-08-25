County engineer criticizes infrastructure funding as Lancaster County Board passes budget

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman questioned the funding priorities of the Lancaster County Board and criticized the budget commissioners unanimously adopted following a brief hearing Tuesday.
The county's $201 million budget will only fund one bridge and no new road paving in the county, leaving for example, 10 bridges closed for at least a year, Dingman said.
"Why is that acceptable?" she asked the commissioners during a public hearing.
County commissioners set the spending authority for elected county officials like Dingman.
Last year, commissioners raised the property tax rate even as home values increased across the county and infused Dingman's budget with an additional $3 million so her staff could repair critically ailing county roads and bridges.
Commissioners then called it a one-time move to help reopen closed bridges and improve county roads.
But this year, commissioners held the property tax levy steady so as not to increase taxes in the middle of the pandemic.
A Lincoln Independent Business Association representative expressed the association's gratitude to the County Board for holding level the tax rate.
The Lancaster County Ag Society, which owns the Lancaster Event Center, again asked the County Board to help increase its funding as it grapples with the financial fallout of losing its marquee 2020 event, the National High School Rodeo Finals.
Initially, the Ag Society requested commissioners raise its property tax levy to give it $2.25 million for rodeo improvements. Last week, the Ag Society revised its request of the commissioners to $400,000.
No one testified on behalf of the Ag Society at the budget hearing Tuesday, and commissioners did not raise the society's levy to meet its request.
Speaking on behalf of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau, former county commissioner Larry Hudkins told the board that area farmers support the Event Center and hope the county can find a way to meet the Ag Society's request.
"We wish to add our support to your efforts as long as they do not involve increasing property taxes again," Hudkins said.
This proposed budget would keep the county's property tax levy at 28.1576 cents per $100 of property valuation.
Annually, Lancaster County pulls in about 13% of a city property owner's tax payment, compared with the city of Lincoln (16%) and Lincoln Public Schools (61%), with other entities such as community colleges and natural resources districts making up the remaining 10%.
So the owner of a home valued at $201,600, the average value of a home in Lancaster County, would pay about $568 in taxes to the county.
